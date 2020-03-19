Parkland Medical Center in Derry and Holy Family Hospital in Methuen and Haverhill are all ramping up for what is expected to be a growing demand on their hospital staff for treatment of the COVID-19 virus.
At Holy Family in Haverhill, testing tents have been set up outside the hospital. At both facilities, owned by Steward Health Care Network, starting Thursday morning visitors were not allowed in unless the patient being visited is at end-of-life in hospice care, a mother in labor, or they are parents with a baby in the special care nursery.
"We have to keep our patients and staff safe and this extraordinary measure has to be taken to keep them safe in these extraordinary times," said Holy Family spokeswoman Deb Chiaravalloti.
Even in those cases, any visitor will have to pass screening questions in order to be allowed in the hospital and no visitors under the age of 18 are allowed. Visitors are now being asked about their recent international travel history, recent domestic travel to areas with widespread COVID-19 infection, contact with individuals with known COVID-19 and whether they have cold or flu-like symptoms including cough, fever and shortness of breath.
Tents have been set up at the Haverhill campus for future outpatient laboratory screening. Patients tested there are required to have a laboratory order from their physician.
As of Wednesday, there had been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at either hospital.
Meanwhile, at the 86-bed Parkland Medical Center, numerous steps are being taken to prepare the hospital if the outbreak worsens, including "ensuring we have the necessary supplies and equipment, and emergency planning," the hospital said in a prepared statement.
In addition, the hospital has "dedicated isolation rooms" for people who may be infected.
Testing remains an issue, according to the statement.
"Like other hospitals in our area, having enough testing capabilities is an issue we continue to monitor, and "we appreciate the New Hampshire Department of Health’s diligent work in this area."
Patients with symptoms are encouraged to call their own physician first before coming to the hospital unless it is a medical emergency.
As for staff, the hospital said there is adequate staffing now, and "we continue to ensure we are prepared for an influx of patients. We have staffing contingency plans in place, and those include the use of HCA Healthcare’s in-house staffing agency."
Like other hospitals, Parkland is monitoring the supply levels of personal protective equipment, or PPEs.
"We are in close collaboration with our supply chain organization who is monitoring industry information and working with our vendor partners to assess availability, and to ensure we have the necessary supplies to serve our patients and our caregivers,"hospital officials said in a statement. "This monitoring includes all types of personal protective equipment. We will continue this scrutiny as well as ensuring our care teams are utilizing the recommended PPE items."
The staff has also been asked to conserve medical equipment if possible.
"In addition, HCA Healthcare is working to identify other sources of important supplies and equipment to help ensure the continued protection of our colleagues and patients," the statement said.