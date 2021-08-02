NEWBURYPORT — A celebratory mood was quickly replaced with tears and silence after a male contestant in the Yankee Homecoming Waiter/Waitress Race collapsed onto the street soon after the event wrapped up Monday evening.
Waitstaff from a dozen local eateries, including Brick & Ash, had taken the challenge to walk or run a restaurant-themed obstacle course up and down Liberty Street carrying loaded serving trays of water glasses and plastic bottles late Monday afternoon.
Brick & Ash manager Paul Rose had just minutes before hoisted the team spirit trophy in the air when witnesses said he simply collapsed soon after the race ended.
"Everything was fine until it wasn't," said a witness who did not want to be identified.
The intersection of Liberty and Center streets was quickly cleared out as a police officer administered CPR to Rose. The officer was soon joined by emergency medical technicians and firefighters who continued to try to revive Rose with CPR and a defibrillator.
Onlookers brushed away tears as the unresponsive Rose was loaded into an ambulance and taken to Anna Jaques Hospital. His condition could not be determined by press time.
Rose was one of the first-place finishers in the initial heats of the event and had said after one heat it was his gold sneakers that were his secret to success.
"I wore championship shoes for today," he said. "I feel like I need a beer."
The race is designed to bring attention to local restaurants and waitstaff during the tourist-heavy Yankee Homecoming week.
Runners had to negotiate their way through an obstacle course that included hula hoops on the ground, handfuls of Cheerios tossed by children, and tables where the competitors had to change out loaded water glasses, all without spilling.
Waitstaff from Bar 25, The Poynt, Anchor Stone Deck Pizza, The Grog, Brine, The Port Tavern, Metzy's Cantina, The Park Lunch, Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante, Plum Island Beachcoma and Michael's Harborside also took part in the race.
A crowd of about 250 people turned out to take in the event but most had left by the time Rose collapsed.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.