LAWRENCE — What began as a charitable effort to feed those in need has turned into a civil lawsuit involving two nonprofits, a Lawrence business, 1,200 turkeys and the question of who was supposed to pay for them, according to court papers.
Filed by Attorney Barbara Collins of Newburyport on behalf Top Notch Scholars, J. Alvarez & Co. and Merrimack Valley Dream Center, the suit cites defamation, infliction of emotional distress and at least $250,000 in damages inflicted by Town Livery Inc. after the parties worked together in an "Everybody Eats" fundraiser last fall.
"Although the event took place and was considered successful by the public and local media, internal problems resulted, damaging relationships between the plaintiff and defendant and making future collaborations highly unlikely," court documents state.
Last fall, Kervin Valdez, owner of the Lawrence transportation business Town Livery, enlisted support from Top Notch Scholars and others for an "Everybody Eats" fundraiser. The event had a mission to provide 40,000 pounds of fresh food to approximately 1,200 families.
On Sept. 29, families went to a parking lot at 50 Island St. to pick up boxes of food through "Everybody Eats." Volunteers from Top Notch Scholars, J. Alvarez & Co., Merrimack Valley Dream Center and other groups volunteered to help with the effort and hand out food boxes to families.
Top Notch Scholars is a youth training and leadership organization; J. Alvarez & Co. is a wedding event planner; and Merrimack Valley Dream Center serves people in need and those with addictions. In addition to her company, Jenny Alvarez of J. Alvarez & Co. works as a "business development director" for Top Notch Scholars, according to court papers.
At that time, Valdez publicized the event through the local media as a charitable way to help feed local families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although he was not present at the food giveaway, Justin Bethel of the New England Patriots and his foundation, Beating All Odds, was a sponsor for the event.
Later in the fall, Joanna DePena and Alvarez of Top Notch Scholars met with Valdez for a "debrief meeting" concerning the September food giveaway. At that time, Alvarez suggested giving away turkeys at a November food event, the lawsuit states.
Valdez said he could buy 1,200 turkeys at $9.66 each from Market Basket, but it's unclear from the lawsuit how he planned to pay for the turkeys.
Then, according to the suit, four days prior to the November giveaway, Valdez said the turkeys cost $17 each, because he had committed to purchasing them through the charity 4MyCity.
"He stated that he didn't want to ruin the relationship with them by not ordering through them," according to the lawsuit.
DePena and Alvarez said they later found out the purchase from 4MyCity "was prearranged" in early fall, long before Valdez said he planned to buy them at Market Basket — and that the turkeys that were being purchased for $17 each for the food giveaway were donated to 4MyCity, the suit states.
"Some tense conversations" ensued, but Valdez "stood firm" on ordering the turkeys from 4MyCity. DePena and Alvarez, meanwhile, wanted to buy the turkeys at $9.66 each from Market Basket.
Valdez later demanded that DePena "pay the bill to 4MyCity," according to the lawsuit.
"Repeated attempts" were made to resolve the situation, but Valdez "then resorted to posting on social media (Facebook and Instagram), where he made untrue and defamatory/libelous statements that the money had been essentially 'stolen,'" according to the lawsuit.
Top Notch Scholars and Merrimack Valley Dream Center said their "reputations were damaged in the community" in both personal and business capacities — the basis for the defamation and infliction of emotional distress claims.
Valdez did not return a message seeking comment for this story.
Staff reporter Julie Manganis contributed to this story.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.