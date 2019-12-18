LAWRENCE — There's no raw, unfinished mill space in city available right now and that's a good thing.
"That's the hardest thing to find in Lawrence today," Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera told hundreds gathered Wednesday in the former Malden Mills/Polartec building on Broadway.
"It's very difficult to do. ... A lot of people have this perception there's existing mill space. It's just not true anymore," said Rivera, as he illuminated economic improvements citywide at the 2019 annual Lawrence Partnership meeting.
The meeting was held at the IndusPad building which straddles the Lawrence and Methuen city lines.
Now in its fifth year, the Lawrence Partnership is a private and public sector collaborative dedicated to the economic development and general improvement of the city of Lawrence.
The original meeting on Dec. 3 was cancelled due to weather so the annual meeting was held Wednesday in the site now known as IndusPad, a business that assists companies and start ups by offering industrial space leasing.
The meeting started at 10 a.m. with a "Taste of Lawrence Showcase" and a welcome reception.
Alexandra Nova, deputy director of the partnership, addressed the crowd noting she is the child of immigrants from the Dominican Republic and a proud "Lancer" having graduated from Lawrence High School.
"I am proud to say my story is one of success and gratitude," said Nova, noting she was the first in her family to graduate from college with help and encouragement from mentors she met in the city.
"Our community is one that stands behind its youth," Nova said.
Rivera was introduced as the "original Lawrence kid."
"That touched me. I appreciate that," Rivera said after taking the podium.
He said the effect of the Lawrence Partnership over the past five years "does make Lawrence a force to be reckoned with."
Rivera also applauded the work of local legislators, including Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, and Rep. Marcos Devers, D-Lawrence, for passage of a statewide spending plan that's sending "a billion and half dollars back to public education." The plan will infuse millions into Lawrence Public Schools, he said.
Rivera suggested the legislators deserved a standing ovation and the crowd stood up in immediate applause.
Pointing to Lawrence's successes, Rivera noted a 17,000-square-foot animal hospital, Bulger Veterinary Hospital, opened this summer next to a new Starbucks on the former Showcase Cinemas site on Winthrop Avenue or Route 114.
The Spicket River Brewery recently opened at 56 Island St., quickly becoming a popular venue, and 1,800 units of housing are in the works, he said.
He spoke of the mill space and also said the city's industrial park is packed. Lawrence businesses 99 degrees and New Balance are expanding and two new public schools will be built, he said.
He named an array of city employees including fire Chief Brian Moriarty, police Chief Roy Vasque, City Planner Theresa Parks, and Martha Velez, senior director, for their tireless work to improve the city and provide for residents.
"We are finally getting a flashlight on all the positive things going on," he said. "We are doing great things in Lawrence and I appreciate you all being here."
Eastern Bank Chairman and CEO Robert Rivers was given the David Tibbetts Economic Impact award during the meeting. He was introduced by Marianne Paley Nadeau, Partnership chairperson and Everett Mills owner.
The award is given to "a leader who has represented the ideals of this award through his life service" to the state and the city.
Rivers described the work of the partnership as "ground breaking" and "truly gold standard."
"Really what you are doing here is truly extraordinary," he said.
He recalled a business lunch he had with Finegold years ago. Six months later, Eastern Bank opened a branch at 486 Essex St., Lawrence.
Rivers also lauded the work of former Lawrence Superintendent Jeff Riley, who is now the state's Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education, and developer Sal Lupoli, who "took raw mill buildings and turned them around."
"That's not easy work. It's people like Sal that had a vision for the city," he said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.