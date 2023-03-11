LAWRENCE — It was all about the corn beef and cabbage Friday at the Elks Lodge on Andover Street.
The event was the 52nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day luncheon, which included not only traditional Irish fare, but also traditional Irish music by the Silver Spears Irish Band.
The event was put on by the Division 8 Chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Lawrence.
Former Mayor Dan Rivera was awarded the the Honorable John E. Fenton Citizenship Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.