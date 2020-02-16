LAWRENCE — With less than two years left in his last term in office, Mayor Dan Rivera has had much success on the union contracts front.
He's signed deals with almost every major union in the city, trying to keep costs down while at the same time offering fair wages and benefits to city workers.
The one exception is the 151-member police patrolmen's union, which has been without a new contract since July 1, 2015.
The two parties are on the verge of going into arbitration with the state's Joint Labor Management Committee. No date has been set for the first meeting, but the move to enter arbitration is at least a step forward.
"I've gotten contracts with the superior police officers, contracts with the firefighters, and contracts with all the other unions in the city, some of them twice," Rivera said.
While he wouldn't go into detail on the sticking points with patrolmen, he said, "Whatever the Joint Labor Management Committee comes up with, we have to live by. It's a long process. ... There's a bunch of stuff on the table we are going back and forth on."
Making the process even longer is that the state only allows contracts that are three years long. The last contract — and the one that patrolmen are currently working under — was a three-year deal that went from 2012-15. The contract under review with the state will be the 2016-18.
Once that is done, negotiations will have to start all over again for a deal on the 2019-21 contract, unless both parties agree to multiple contracts, patrolmen's union president Alan Andrews said. That would mean agreeing to two, three-year deals, for example.
Andrews noted that the first contract "will be out of date by the time it's done. We could agree to a three-year and a three-year, if that were mutually agreed."
Multiple contracts have been settled with other unions, he noted.
Both Rivera and Andrews agreed on one thing: The performance by patrolmen hasn't waned as a result of not having a contract.
"The police have been stellar," Rivera said. "They've done great work for us. All the public safety unions have stepped up to the plate and served the city. That's why we spend so much on it."
Andrews agreed.
"These guys put their heads down, whether it's a guy with one year or 20 years, they go out and do yeoman's work," he said.
While the lack of a contract may affect morale, "It hasn't affected the work ethic. ... They recognize the fact they are being underpaid and overworked."
However, he added, "There isn't a member of my union who doesn't show up for work ready to work. Are they happy being without a contract for this many years? No. Nobody says, 'I don't want that raise.'"
Although the patrolmen haven't gotten cost-of-living raises, which usually come in at between 0 and 3 percent per year, they have been able to get step increases based on longevity -- or years of service.
"They are getting paid based on the old contract," Rivera said. "There are step increases in the contract, but they haven't gotten cost-of-living raises."
The union patrolmen are also getting the same health insurance the other unions get, as the state overseer appointed by the governor forced the city to join the GIC, which is a state insurance program.
"We've improved working conditions, hired more police officers, bought new cruisers, given them much-needed training and bought new service weapons," Rivera said. The city even got money to do a study on a new police station, although that project seems to have stalled out.
Andrews said the base pay for patrolmen is lower than other, comparable cities, hovering around $51,000. In Lowell, base pay is around $70,000, he said.
"I'm not entirely sure why we can't reach agreement," Andrews said. "The expectations of our bargaining history — we've taken zeros in the past so we've devalued ourselves. They are expecting us to take those zeroes. We want to dig our heels in. We don't want to do that anymore."
Rivera said other unions have taken 0% raises in the earlier years of contracts.
"We did a six-year deal with superior officers, and they took a '0' in the first year," Rivera said. "There's always give and take."
Box
Police Department demographics at a glance:
No. of patrolmen: 151
75 officers of color and 76 Caucasians
16 female officers, including 14 patrolmen and two sergeants
26 veterans
33 superior officers
Covers an area of 6.7 square miles with a population of 90,000.
Source: Annual report, city of Lawrence