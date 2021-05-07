ANDOVER — The Andover Education Association and School Committee remain at odds in their ongoing contract negotiations.
Members of the association — made up of teachers, instructional assistants, occupational and physical therapists, secretaries, and licensed practical nurses — took to the streets of downtown Andover Thursday for the second week in a row chanting for a "fair contract now."
The largest issue is wages, especially those for instructional assistants, Matthew Bach, president of the Andover Education Association said. Instructional assistants work with students who have disabilities and are on individualized education plans (IEPs), as required by the federal government.
On Thursday, the School Committee released the numbers of what instructional assistants are asking — a 35% hourly pay increase over a 3-year period.
Instructional assistants work 7 hours a day, for roughly 10 months —184 days — per contracted year. Currently, the lowest-paid instructional assistants make $16.45 an hour, earning $21,188 a year. If the minimum pay was increased to $22.14, which is what the association is asking for, that would bring annual pay to about $28,516 a year.
"We shouldn't be talking about the percentage increase because the pay is already so low," said Karen Torres, who is an instructional assistant at Bancroft Elementary School.
The School Committee has proposed an increase to $18.43 per hour for the coming school year.
"It is not fair to ask Andover taxpayers to support salary levels proposed by the union because they would put Andover (instructional assistant) pay rates dramatically above pay rates for similar jobs in most other Massachusetts school districts," said Shannon Scully, the chair of the School Committee, adding that the pay is the most competitive out of nearby Merrimack Valley towns.
Union members disagree with those comparisons, saying they don't take into consideration the wealth of the Andover community. Kevin Mann, a Doherty Middle School teacher who sits on the teacher's bargaining team, said the district should compare itself to the wealthier districts across the state, like Newton and Wellesley.
"When it doesn't cost them they compare us to the best schools," said Julian DiGloria, a Wood Hill Middle School teacher who also sits on the teacher's bargaining team.
Scully said to satisfy the requested increases for the instructional assistants alone it would cost $684,000 this year, which the town hasn't budgeted for.
There is also an impending deadline for negotiations — June 30 — the end of the fiscal year. Scully said the town has budgeted for pay increases, but if the town doesn't spend that money by June 30 to retroactively pay educators for their raises this year, the money goes back to the town's general fund.
Scully would not say how much was in the budget for the costs associated with pay increases.
"We are really committed to making sure our hard-working educators receive those raises, and we are confident we can settle a contract before June 30," Scully said.
Bach said that the association does want a contract settled as soon as possible, but that June 30 is an "artificial deadline."