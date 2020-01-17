LAWRENCE — About 100 people endured the 16-degree chill Friday evening to pay tribute to someone who was, by all accounts, a very good man – and to make a strong stand against the violence that has claimed too many lives in this city.
Marco A. "Tony" Ruiz-Rodriguez, a 19-year Lawrence Department of Public Works employee, was shot Wednesday afternoon while he and three other workers were filling potholes near 485 Andover St. Ruiz-Rodriguez, 52, died shortly later at Lawrence General Hospital.
A vigil was held at the scene of the shooting. A shrine with several candles was placed on the sidewalk in front of 485 Andover St.
While the vigil was a reminder of the gun violence that grips Lawrence, the gathering brought out many activists who are committed to making the city safer and guiding young people away from crime.
A few months ago, various activists formed Lawrence Against Violence, a coalition that is dedicated to eradicating murder and maiming from this community's fabric. Several members attended the vigil.
Angel "Ace" Vasquez held a sign reading Lawrence Against Violence. He works with Amigos Mentoring, a group of adults who reach out to young people to provide them with "positive mentors," he said.
"We need more preventive work," he said. The community needs to reach out to people as young as 11 to steer them away from violent street gangs, he said.
"We need to stop poverty," Vasquez said. Young people, he said, need mentors who believe in them.
Vasquez referred this reporter to speak with Stephanie Quezada, who leads Young Sisters United. She and others in her organization reach out to young students who are considered at risk of being involved with gangs.
"We need more activities for young people to deter them from crime," she said.
David Pardo, who works with a program that helps Lawrence residents obtain job training looked out at the large crowd that braved the cold and said, "This is a great representation of what Lawrence stands for."
Jefte Santos, minister of the Jesucristo es el Señor church on East Haverhill Street, led the people in prayer. He asked the Holy Spirit to comfort Ruiz-Rodriguez's family and to protect the city's police officers – many of whom were posted at the scene.
Santos quoted Second Chronicles 7:14 from the Old Testament, which says, "If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land."
Several of Ruiz-Rodriguez's fellow workers attended the vigil. Martha Velez, director of the Lawrence Senior Center, described him as a very giving person who was always in a friendly mood.
"He would give you the shirt off his back," she said.
State Rep. Marcos Devers, D-Lawrence, recalled that when he was serving as acting mayor in 2001, he hired Ruiz-Rodriguez. Both Devers and the current mayor, Daniel Rivera, described him as a good worker.
Ruiz-Rodriguez lived in Methuen. He was a husband and father. Police have said they do not believe he was the intended target of the shooter.
So far, no arrests have been made.