EDITOR'S NOTE: Several weeks ago, The Eagle-Tribune asked police departments in the area to supply their use-of-force policies amid the racial unrest around the country. To date, in the Valley, Methuen, Lawrence, Haverhill and North Andover have supplied them. Andover did not. In New Hampshire, Derry and Plaistow have done the same. Salem did not. Today's story is the first in a two-day look at their responses — Massachusetts today and New Hampshire tomorrow.
George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police perpetuated nationwide unrest and questioning of policies at police departments.
While some of the policies have been in place and unchanged for years, many have been updated in the wake of Floyd's killing.
In Massachusetts and New Hampshire, it is at the discretion of individual municipalities to establish a use-of-force policy and give authority to what weapons police can carry.
A consistency in each policy is that no written directive can cover every situation a police officer may encounter, meaning the guidelines must be paired with training.
Here is a look at the policies at police departments in The Eagle-Tribune's coverage area in the Merrimack Valley. Andover did not comply with the request.
METHUEN
The Methuen Police Department’s use-of-force policies — dating back to 1997 with revisions noted in 2006 and 2015 — will be altered after a recent outside investigation, according to Chief Joseph Solomon.
The policy review was prompted by a situation in which Lt. Ronald Valliere pointed a gun at the driver of a car during a traffic stop. A 30-second video clip taken by a passenger and widely shared on social media shows the driver with his hands, palms facing up, above the steering wheel.
A copy of the investigative report was made public recently and no wrongdoing was found. Valliere is back on the job.
The investigator, David O’Laughlin, a law enforcement expert hired for $5,000, suggested that a portion of the policy about reporting use-of-force should be clarified, Solomon said.
A notable portion of policy reads, “an officer shall avoid the unnecessary display of firearms and not draw a firearm except when there is justification for its use to accomplish a proper police purpose.”
“Officers shall not point firearms at persons in circumstances which are clearly unjustifiable,” the policy states.
A copy of the 27-page document includes a blank worksheet titled, “Use of Force Report,” which is required to be completed by any officer who exerts force.
Methuen police can only resort to deadly force in the most dire circumstances: “When the officer reasonably believes that the action is in defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury ...”
Even the application of less lethal force by a police officer “will generally be limited to situations where it is necessary."
Less lethal weapons include batons or chemical substances, a TASER or stun gun.
After any level of force is used, the officer must immediately evaluate the need for medical attention.
“If more than one officer is involved in a use of force incident resulting in an injury, each officer shall complete a report outlining his actions and observations in the incident,” the guidelines state.
LAWRENCE
Members of the Lawrence Police Department were given updated use-of-force guidelines effective June 16, the focus of which is a new “duty to intervene” policy.
The 17-page document, with the exception of the single new entry, has been in effect for “a number of years,” according to Chief Roy Vasque.
The new policy begins, “All officers of the Lawrence Police Department should be aware of their personal responsibility during a use of force encounter.”
It requires officers to step in if they see another officer being too aggressive.
Physical force cannot be used against people in restraints, except as objectively reasonable to prevent escape or imminent bodily injury to the individual, the officer, another person, or property damage.
“In these situations, the minimal amount of force necessary to control the situation shall be used,” the policy states.
All uses of force are required to be mentioned — in writing and verbally — and are subject to further investigation.
Longer standing portions of the Lawrence police guidelines discuss “physical and less lethal force.”
When it comes to chokeholds — among the most hotly debated uses of force in the wake of Floyd’s murder — Lawrence police are not authorized to use them “unless the circumstances warrant the use of deadly force.”
The guidelines limit situations in which physical and less lethal force by a police officer is justified. Such as, in self-defense, or defense of another; against unlawful violence, to preserve the peace, prevent the commission of offenses, or prevent suicide or self-inflicted injury.
Detailed documentation is required, and spelled out clearly for officers, for varying degrees of force.
Immediately after any level of physical or less-lethal force is used, the officer must evaluate the need for medical attention for the person on whom force was exerted.
Whenever practical, the patrol supervisor should respond to the scene and determine if an investigation is needed.
Use of force reports are to be audited annually.
In the most serious instances, in which officers use lethal force that results in either death or serious bodily injury, the guidelines require paid leave during a deeper investigation. An officer who fatally shoots someone on the job cannot return back to work until cleared by a mental health professional.
HAVERHILL
Haverhill police officers follow a 14-page use-of-force policy that dates back to 2003 and was revised in August 2019.
Officers are advised to use de-escalation techniques and other alternatives to force whenever possible.
“An officer shall allow an individual time and opportunity to submit to verbal commands before force is used,” the policy states.
“Members of this department may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that the action is in defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury …”
Haverhill officers are trained in five levels in a Use of Force Model. The model spans from how to interact with “the compliant subject,” “the passive resistant subject,” “the active resistant subject,” “the assaultive subject” and an “assaultive subject causing serious bodily harm or death.”
For the most serious cases, officers can use defense tactics including “personal weapons: head, hands, elbows, knees and feet; impact weapons like a baton and less lethal force to include launchers with kinetic impact sponge rounds or a TASER.”
Deadly force is mentioned only in the most serious interactions, like when an officer is confronted by an assault that reaches “the ultimate degree of danger.”
Handguns, shotguns, rifles, baton strikes to lethal areas, and more are approved for use.
“Before using deadly force, police officers will identify themselves and state their intent to shoot, when feasible,” guidelines state.
Warning shots are not allowed, just as shooting from a moving car, except for rare instances, is prohibited.
When deadly or less lethal use of force is used, including weaponless control techniques, the officer must tell his supervisor and note the situation in a report.
The policy requires all sworn officers, auxiliary police and animal control officers to be trained annually on the policy.
Every two years, each sworn officer is required to demonstrate proficiency with Haverhill police-approved, less-lethal weapons, weaponless techniques, takedowns and handcuffing.
Any time deadly force is used the officer involved is placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation and clearance from a mental health professional.
A department member who observes a use of force that is excessive or otherwise in violation of the policies must notify a supervisor as soon as possible.
NORTH ANDOVER
Revised in January 2010, the policy allows members of the North Andover Police Department to use lethal force “only when the member reasonably believes that the action is in defense of human life…”
“Unless immediate action is required, a member should call and wait for assistance whenever possible and appropriate,” policy states.
Members are authorized to use lethal force to defend from an attack, arrest someone for a felony, or when there is substantial risk of death or serious injury.
Whenever feasible, members shall identify themselves and give some warning before using lethal force.
At least annually the North Andover Police Department conducts in-service firearms training, to focus specifically on use-of-force policies and safe gun handling procedures. And at least once every two years members are trained in less-lethal weapons. Training is in accordance with standards established by the Municipal Police Training Committee and/or the manufacturer of the weapon.
After using any level of force, officers are required to provide appropriate medical aid.
When a department member uses force or actions that result in death or serious injury or even discharges a gun, the member shall be immediately relieved from duty and assigned to administrative leave pending administrative review. That does not mean it’s a disciplinary action and money will be lost. Pay will be retained.
Less lethal weapons include pepper mace, batons, TASERs, 40mm launchers and police dogs.
The policy also addresses carrying a gun off duty: “Unless prohibited to do so by the Chief of Police, members of the department are authorized to carry the department-issued pistols while off duty."
Warning shots are prohibited.
Use of Force reports are required when any action results in, or is alleged to resulted in, injury or death, applies force with lethal or less lethal weapon, or applies weaponless physical force that results in injury or complaint of injury.
Reports are submitted to the member’s immediate supervisor by the end of the involved member’s shift.
The patrol supervisor reviews all use of force, firearms discharge and use of lethal force reports and forwards a memorandum to the operations division commander. Those are reviewed annually for patterns or trends that could indicate training needs and modifications.