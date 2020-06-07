LAWRENCE — Halfway through the George Floyd memorial and protest for justice Sunday, a speaker broke into song, giving voice to the high, gentle notes of "We Shall Overcome."
The crowd was having none of it. They drowned it out, erupting into the chant, "Black lives matter, black lives matter."
Their words were low, rhythmic, yet urgent, repeated in anger, grounded in immediacy.
The rally across from City Hall on Campagnone Common capped a weekend that began and ended in the city with peaceful, but impassioned, protests against police brutality and racism.
Word of the protests put some in the city and its outskirts on edge, fearing violence and looting like that which has taken place elsewhere in the U.S. in the wake of the murder of Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis by police officer Derek Chauvin.
On Friday night, young adults with the Black Lawrence Activist Collective rallied in the common at the Leonard Bernstein Stage for an end to violence against black people, holding a free-form, peaceful protest.
Speakers castigated Mayor Dan Rivera, saying he has turned his back on black people in Lawrence.
Rivera was invited to speak at the city-sanctioned protest Sunday afternoon, engaging the crowd in dialogue and leading them in an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence — the amount of time that Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck before he died.
On Sunday at a pivotal moment late in the rally, Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque took the podium and said he stood in solidarity with those who feel outrage.
He read off a litany of cities in the country where racial violence has taken place.
Someone in the crowd called on him to answer, what about police brutality in Lawrence?
The chief acknowledged that bad officers must be weeded out, but defended his police force's record and said with the next graduating class, the Lawrence department will be made up of more than 50 percent minority officers.
The rally Sunday started slowly, shortly after 2 p.m.
Maricelis Ortiz was there with 30 fellow staff members from the Lawrence YWCA, five of them holding a huge banner.
Somi Chowdhury and Mahua Sen, both teachers who live in Andover, turned to the next person nearby — Ortiz — and said, "Let's start with 'black lives matter,'" Ortiz recalled.
The chant was followed by another, from another section of the crowd, "We want justice"; then another section, "No justice, no peace."
The teachers said they have witnessed inequality for black schoolchildren.
"We are here to represent every black child we've ever taught," said Chowdhury, who teaches at a Lowell parochial school. "Each of their lives matter to us. We feel that unless there is justice and there is no discrimination, then none of our lives can matter."
Lawrence student Yabeth Montes, 15, spoke with passion. She questioned who was the recipient of the "justice for all" line in the Pledge of Allegiance.
People of color have been seeking justice for 400 years, to no avail, she said.
"When is it going to end?" she asked.
The protest's first speaker was Stephanie Cela-Valeriano of Dominican and Haitian background. She wants her home city to be a beacon, not a place to flee.
"I don't want to leave Lawrence for a better Lawrence," she said in an interview. "I grew up here. I love Lawrence. I don't want to leave Lawrence."
People at the protest from out of town included Renee Manning of Andover, attending his fourth Black Lives Matter protest. Equality was his reason.
"I'm transgender and I'm asking people to accept me," he said. "How can I not accept everyone else?"
DeShawn Standard of Haverhill attended the protest with his son and wife. Standard is originally from Louisville, Kentucky, where Breonna Taylor, 26, a black woman, was shot and killed by police March 13.
Standard said the movement has been a long time coming and he is glad for the national conversation.
"It's a challenging time, but also a hopeful time," he said.
Emotions ebbed and flowed at the protest. Folks argued. A few people who appeared to be imbalanced yelled but had their say nonetheless.
On Friday afternoon, word of the protests generated fear among local business owners on Essex Street, who swiftly boarded up plate-glass windows with plywood.
Uvaldo Caminero was protecting his niece's Care-Aid Pharmacy. He didn't expect problems but wanted to be prepared.
"You never know," he said, before screwing a section of plywood over glass.
Lawrence police were hoping for the best, but prepared for the worst.
They had officers at the ready near the common Sunday and officers from surrounding towns patrolling Lawrence neighborhoods, providing mutual aid.
One of the first people to arrive at the protest was Gemini Wolterding, a mother of three children ages 21, 18 and 15. She said she did not know what to expect.
Earlier, she saw a convoy of military vehicles that looked to be a block-long roll into Lawrence.
On Saturday morning, members of Evangelical churches in Lawrence marched around the 17-acre common in prayer, the gathering culminating in a circle of faith and feeling.
"It was absolutely beautiful," said Vilma Martinez, one of the marchers.