LAWRENCE —A pedestrian was hurt when he was struck by a car on East Haverhill Street late Friday night, according to a police report.
A witness told police the male pedestrian, age 24, was intoxicated and asking for people for money prior to the accident near 311 Haverhill St. at 11:17 p.m., according to the report.
The driver, a 58-year-old Lawrence man, told police the street was dark and he did not see anyone crossing.
According to the report, the pedestrian walked into the street without looking both ways.
Police could smell alcohol on the injured pedestrian when they arrived, according to the report.
No charges were filed.
The pedestrian was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment and is expected to survive, police said Monday.