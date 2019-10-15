METHUEN — While an investigation continues, police identified the pedestrian killed in a 253 Jackson St. accident Monday night as Timothy Lafferty, 57, of Methuen.
First responders and EMTs provided immediate medical treatment, however, Lafferty "succumbed to his injuries" after the 8:40 p.m. accident Monday, according to information released by police Chief Joseph Solomon on Tuesday.
Police immediately started searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck Lafferty, Solomon said.
A sedan with front end damage was seized early Tuesday morning as part of ongoing investigation.
Detectives are "actively working to identify the individual who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash," according to Solomon's statement.
An accident reconstruction team was also called to the scene Monday night and "identified several pieces of evidence," according to police.
Methuen police said they were notified of a potential suspect vehicle at a nearby residence.
The fatal crash remains under investigation by Methuen and Massachusetts State Police.
Anyone who has information regarding the accident is asked to call 978-983-8698.