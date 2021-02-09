LAWRENCE — The woman struck and killed while walking on Route 114 Monday evening was from North Andover, authorities said.
Sotira Nikahj, 70, was was walking east on Route 114 near the North Andover Mall when she was hit by a mid-sized SUV at 5:42 p.m., according to police.
Paramedics from Lawrence General Hospital pronounced Nikahj dead at the scene.
The operator immediately stopped and is cooperating with investigators, police said.
No charges have been issued at this time and the incident remains under investigation, said Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, on Tuesday.
The name of the driver involved has not been released.
Lawrence police, along with a state police accident reconstruction team, are investigating.
