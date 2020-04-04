PELHAM — Reminiscing with her grandfather in his assisted living facility, Breanna Hammar Rolfs was reminded of her high school job: working for the family business in Pelham.
The business started as a sign shop, run by her grandfather, and expanded to include an art studio when her father joined, she explained. Her grandfather was technically in charge of the shop portion, but he quickly leaned to love the art studio.
Rolfs recalled her grandfather telling her, "That art studio — that was the most fun I ever had."
In 2016, she opened up Hammar's Art Studio in the same space where Hammar and Sons Signs and Art Center operated 16 years before. Rolfs was finishing her business degree while adding the final touches to her studio, down to the retro pink fridge. She's built her business and expanded her offerings to include cooking classes, and this year she won the New Hampshire Small Business Association's Micro Enterprise award.
"She deserves it, she puts so much time and effort into it," one of her regular clients Jeffery Rowe, 11, said. He explained Rolfs has helped him numerous times over the years, helping him get things right.
"If you are struggling she will help you with your painting," Jeffery said, explaining Rolfs helped him perfect his Disney Castle with fireworks painting. As a self-described "shy kid" Jeffery added that going to Hammar's Art Studio helped him break out of his shell.
"We originally started (Jeffery) there to help him socially and to get him out of his comfort zone," said his mom Jodi Rowe, of Dracut. "Breanna pushed him and helped give him the confidence to believe in himself ... Being there made him feel safe and accepted."
Kim Murphy of Hudson agreed, Hammar's Art Studio has been a supportive environment for her 9-year-old son, Brayden.
"He's more confident, especially when he sees the end result and he loves going back," Murphy said.
She commends Rolfs for building her business over the years.
"It's gotten busier and busier with birthday parties and camps," Murphy said. "I'm glad that I know my child is safe and can't wait to go back each time."
Rolfs started her business wanting to recreate a place where people could do art and where families can gather to spend time together.
"People grew as people because they had art in their lives," Rolfs said, recalling her time working at her father and grandfather's store as a teenager. "It was about looking at the lives we were impacting in the positive."
Rolfs has expanded her offerings to have more painting options and she also brings in chefs to teach cooking classes. One of her favorite events of the year is cupcake decorating which mixes art and baking, she said.