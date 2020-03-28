HAVERHILL — Pentucket Bank announced it will be increasing its charitable community donations by 20% this year, over the $400,000 that it donated in 2019.
Scott D. Cote, CEO and chairman of Pentucket Bank, said this announcement comes as communities across the nation continue to be adversely affected by the rapidly evolving state of the COVID-19 crisis; leaving many local social service agencies struggling to provide support and essential services for the well-being of their clients/members; many of whom are of the most vulnerable members of our communities.
Beginning the week of March 30, Pentucket Bank will execute on their commitment to increase charitable giving by 20%. To assist with the immediate needs of their community partners, the bank will disperse the first $25,000 of the total committed increase to 10 local social service agencies, each receiving $2,500, over the next few weeks.
The first four recipients are Sarah’s Place Adult Day Health; Isaiah 58 New Hampshire; Home Health Foundation and Emmaus Inc. These and all future donations will be announced on the bank's Facebook and Instagram pages, and can also be found at PentucketBank.com.
For more information on the ways in which Pentucket Bank is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit PentucketBank.com/COVID-19.
Central Catholic connects with students remotely
LAWRENCE — Central Catholic High School announced it has made some significant adjustments to prioritize the health and safety of its school community and beyond.
As of March 27, Central Catholic had no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 and no one from the school community had been exposed as far as they know, said Chief Advancement Officer David Erwin.
To stay connected while the campus is closed through April 7, faculty, staff and administration transitioned on March 18 to remote learning (online) via Zoom technology in order to ensure a continuation of education. The school's faculty trained and created lesson plans specifically for remote learning environments and will continue to improve the program.
The school's administration is sending daily communication to students, parents, faculty and staff regarding COVID-19. These updates share the latest information on CCHS resources, event postponements, "grab and go" food locations for students, and relevant health information. CCHS President Christopher Sullivan '81 is also sending video messages to the students regularly at centralcatholic.net/be-well.
CCHS created an online resource for the community to learn about the variety of ways CCHS is adjusting to COVID-19.
Central Catholic's department of building and grounds has been working tirelessly to maintain a deep cleaning and disinfecting schedule throughout campus.