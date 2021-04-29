WEST NEWBURY — The former assistant principal and current interim principal at Bagnall Elementary School will now transition into a more permanent role, Pentucket school officials announced Thursday.
Jim Day transitioned to the interim principal role in October. Prior to serving as Bagnall's assistant principal, he was a school support coordinator for one year and a teacher for 19 years.
Emily Puteri, who had been the Bagnall principal until last year when she transitioned over to a role as principal of all remote learning students in the district, will now become principal of the Page Elementary School on July 1.
Prior to this year, she served as Bagnall School principal for four years and worked as an assistant principal at Pentucket Middle School for three years. Puteri also worked as a school psychologist at the middle school and Page School.
Dustin Gray, the principal at Page for the past seven years, is leaving the district on June 30.
Pentucket Regional Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said Day and Puteri "have time and time again proven to be tremendous assets to our district."
Particularly this year, the two administrators "have taken on new roles to support our operations as we navigated the unprecedented, complex challenges of learning during the pandemic," he said.
"It is a pleasure to appoint them to these roles and I am confident they will continue to be valuable leaders at the Bagnall and Page," Bartholomew continued. "These changes come with a bittersweet note, however, as Principal Dustin Gray will be moving on from the district. We're deeply thankful for his service to the Page School and wish him the best in his future endeavors."
The district also hired John Kwiatek as a new information technology systems administrator and network administrator. Since 2002, he has worked as a network manager and technician at Manchester Essex Regional School District. Prior to that, he worked with the Lynn Public Schools.
The district currently has an opening for an information technology and digital learning director posted and is preparing to post the opening of assistant principal at Bagnall Elementary School.