METHUEN — As the Department of Public Works audit continues, Mayor Neil Perry assures city employees and local leaders that workers are afforded the strictest confidentiality.
Three months into the long-awaited audit of the DPW, Perry said those lining up to be interviewed by Ohio-based Raftelis can know that anything being said behind closed doors will be kept that way.
Responding to inquiries made by Councilor Allison Saffie at an October council meeting, Perry said the consulting firm hired to look into the DPW’s policies and practices is currently conducting both “focus groups” and one-on-one interviews with employees and contractors associated with the department.
Saffie, whose boyfriend works for the DPW, said she worried about how the city is affording protection to employees if and when sensitive topics are brought up in a group setting.
“My main concern is that some DPW workers had requested one-on-one interviews and they were put in group interviews, or focus groups,” Saffie said. “They weren’t all laborers. There were two laborers and a supervisor in the situation (I heard about). I’m concerned how the city is going to protect the employees if things are said (in a group setting). How do you prevent backlash?”
According to Perry, when focus groups are conducted, each employee in the session is given a note card with information on how to contact the audit team if they wish to relay sensitive information they feel would be better suited for a one-on-one meeting.
“Everyone has the opportunity to do a one-on-one with the audit team, and that’s the same as we did with the Police Department,” the mayor said, referring to the process that preceded the internal audit conducted by CNA to look into the Methuen Police Department’s policies and procedures last year. That audit was released in January.
“We did a survey first of all the DPW employees and all people connected with the DPW. That’s been culled and now we’re doing focus groups and one-on-one interviews,” he added. “The focus groups are not intended to say, ‘Hey, the Mayor stinks at this,’ for example — if I was in the group — those are meant to talk about general topics.”
The mayor also said that DPW Director Pat Bower is not involved in all of the interviews, despite rumors to the contrary.
Saffie, however, said she hopes employees taking part in the group sessions are made fully aware of the parameters of the interview “so nothing is being said and an employee isn’t being put in an uncomfortable situation later on.”
The councilor also said she looks forward to receiving additional feedback from both Bower and Perry.
“I really do hope the auditors are listening and reviewing what is being told to them by the DPW employees and we see that in the results,” Saffie told The Eagle-Tribune in a follow-up interview after the council meeting. “I know of DPW workers who spoke up on certain issues I would like to see addressed in the audit and then by the DPW director and the mayor.”
Raftelis, the company that signed a $78,950 contract with the city to survey the department, including the water division, is expected to complete the audit and return a full report to the City Council by the end of December, Perry said.