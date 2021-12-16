METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry has pledged to keep the burden of returning at least $500,000 in COVID-19 relief aid off of taxpayers while preserving Methuen’s current pool of $12.9 million in free cash.
The state Executive Office for Administration and Finance told Perry and Chief Administration and Finance Officer Maggie Duprey in mid-November that the city must return $140,000 that went to restaurants and $500,000 in COVID-19 hazard pay issued to 346 essential employees shortly before the holidays last year.
Originally, the city was told it must also return $68,000 in rental assistance given to Methuen residents who faced pandemic-related hardship, on the grounds it was not an acceptable use of COVID-19 funds. But an appeal of that decision was successful.
Defending his position Wednesday on his Methuen Community TV talk show, Perry said he is looking at all available options to return the money.
“This is not falling on the taxpayers – yet. If it does, my thoughts would be not to take it from free cash,” Perry said. “I would look at the section of the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) rules that allows us to make up the revenue we lost in 2020.”
Methuen received $43 million in federal COVID-19 ARPA relief in 2021 and had three years to spend it, according to Perry. The city has hired Andover-based consulting firm Melanson to make sure all projects meet certain compliance standards before Perry and city councilors assess which projects would be best to pursue for the benefit of the city.
“We got $4.1 million less in revenue than we did if it were not for COVID. ARPA, which has different rules than the CvrF funding, allows cities to make up that lost revenue,” Perry said, adding that Melanson is looking into possible calculations for this option.
“I want to take this all the way up to the governor and say I think it’s an eligible expense. In the end, if nobody listens to me, my thought is that whatever revenue portion of that $4 million comes into the city coffers will be used to offset this amount,” Perry added. “That’s our fail safe plan so it doesn’t impact your taxes or offset our free cash.”
The city has not yet “spent a penny” of ARPA funds, Perry said, and councilors are anticipating a list of approved projects any day now.
Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio said he will not support using free cash to “cover this mishap.”
“This isn’t about politics, this is about accountability,” DiZoglio said. “When you say you’re going to pay with ARPA money to fix a problem that was created by poor due diligence, that’s mismanagement. The administration should just take accountability and come up with solutions instead of blaming the Statehouse. With those solutions come collaboration. These decisions were made at the top without any other elected officials’ opinions, including our delegation.”
Perry had a call with representatives from the state A&F office this week. The mayor said A&F officials asked for additional records to back up the city’s request for hazard pay and restaurant aid, which the city is currently fulfilling.
Perry reiterated that the hazard pay went to employees who were “scared to death” of contracting the virus but came in to work in-person anyway, because Methuen did not yet have remote work capability.
“I believe the municipal employees deserve it,” Perry said. “I didn’t give (the stipend) to myself. I’m not that egocentric.”
Councilor Joel Faretra hopes Perry will think outside of the box to manage the repayment in order to preserve city services.
“There were definitely some missteps made by the administration with no follow ups by the mayor and Maggie to make sure and that the T’s were crossed, I’s dotted and expenditures were approved so it doesn’t bite the taxpayers in the end,” said Faretra. “After all roads of an appeal have been exhausted and if it’s found we owe that money back, the mayor needs to make sure the money is paid back without impacting our free cash or services to the citizens. We can’t not offer leaf pickup or lay off staff just because we owe money like this.”
According to Council Chairman Steve Saba, using ARPA money to pay off hazard pay ultimately impacts the taxpayers.
“That ARPA money could have gone to upgrade infrastructure, for example, so somehow, some way, we are using tax dollars,” Saba said.
The council and Perry will come together in public session Monday night at 7 p.m. to discuss the issue. Saba, like his colleagues, hopes inroads are made.
“Sometimes in politics, you’re not required to ask, but it’s still good to do so,” Saba said of Perry’s initial decision not to go before the council to appropriate the hazard pay. “What we as a council wanted to do – and still want to do – is take a team approach so we can spend it (CvrF and ARPA money) right. We want him to work with us.”