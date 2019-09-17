METHUEN — The race for mayor was halved after Tuesday’s preliminary election, leaving City Council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan and newcomer Neil Perry in the running for the top job.
Perry topped the ballot with 2,607 votes, while Kannan garnered 1,212 votes. Don Riccio and Daniel Shibilia Jr. were eliminated from the mayoral race, with 147 and 929 votes respectively.
Both Perry and Kannan were surrounded by supporters at well-attended parties Tuesday night.
From the Irish Cottage, Perry said the work isn’t nearly over.
"Tomorrow we keep knocking on doors and spreading the message,” he said.
He has touted a plan to “run the city like a business,” relying heavily on 38 years of experience working at Raytheon.
He added, “the level of support has been overwhelming.”
His opponent Kannan will set to work rallying votes from folks who didn’t cast a ballot Tuesday, she said from the Sand Bar Restaurant at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club.
Preliminary elections have a historically low voter turnout in Methuen and surrounding towns. About 15% of registered voters cast a ballot Tuesday.
“A good thing that happened today is that Neil Perry cast a ballot for the first time in 19 years,” Kannan said.
She’s referring to Perry’s highly-criticized voting record. According to data collected by the state, he has not participated in a local election since 2001.
When asked about it, Perry said he hasn’t been politically inclined until controversial money woes struck Methuen in recent years.
Kannan emphasized Tuesday that she is focused on the future of the city, in all aspects. She believes her experience in office will only better residents.
Current Mayor James Jajuga, who is coming to the end of his first term, did not seek reelection.