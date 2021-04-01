Perry names new acting chief of MPD

METHUEN — Retired Westford police Chief Thomas McEnaney has been hired as the acting chief of the embattled Methuen Police Department, Mayor Neil Perry confirmed Thursday.
McEnaney, a 35-year police veteran and chief in Westford for 14 years, takes over from acting Chief Kris McCarthy, whose 90-day appointment expired March 31.
"I feel very good about this hire," said Perry, who was working out the final details of the contract Thursday.
He said the two-month appointment could be extended, given City Council approval. In the meantime, he said, "We are going to have an active search committee for a new, full-time chief."
McEnaney is not eligible to apply for the permanent chief's position, Perry said.
Perry refused to comment on McEnaney's salary, saying only that the acting chief would be making less than the last chief.
Former Chief Joseph Solomon was earning more than $300,000 at the time of his retirement.
A local media outlet reported McEnaney would be making $108 an hour, which is the equivalent, based on a 40-hour work week, of almost $225,000 a year.
McEnaney, when reached by phone, declined to comment about the job until given the final go-ahead from the company that brokered the deal — Municipal Resources Inc. or MRI — the same consultants former Andover police Chief Brian Pattullo was working for when he became the civilian administrator of the Police Department in Salem, New Hampshire.
Some city councilors said they were taken by surprise by the announcement.
Council Chairman Steve Saba seemed to think it was all some kind of elaborate April Fool's Day joke.
"That's news to me," Saba said, upon hearing about the appointment in an email to councilors Thursday. "I was with the mayor (Wednesday) afternoon and he never brought it up. I'm not sure this is true. I've been on the forefront fighting for the Police Department for three years. I am sure the mayor would share that news before he would report it out to newspapers."
After the news had been leaked, Perry emailed City Councilors.
Saba said it was too little, too late.
"I've got police calling me, people are going crazy, asking, 'How could you do this without us finding out?'" he said. "I said, 'I don't even know what you are talking about.'"
Perry and Councilor James McCarty disputed the fact that Saba didn't know about McEnaney's appointment, but Saba reiterated that he had no idea.
Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro said she found out about the appointment after reading about it on Facebook, adding that while the process "could have been more collaborative," she looked forward to working with the new, acting chief.
"There are a lot of issues in the department and a lot of work to do," she said. "I wish it was more collaborative and open — but it sounds like this person is qualified."
According to his resume, McEnaney, who lives in Westford, was chief in his hometown from 2008 to 2021. He retired in January.
He was deputy chief from 2000 to 2008. He served as Assistant Control Chief of the Incident Management Team from 2010-2021 as part of NEMLEC, the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council — a regional SWAT team.
He has a master's degree in Administration of Criminal Justice from the FBI; attended the New York City Police Department Internal Affairs Academy studying Investigative Training; attended the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University; and has attended the Emergency Management Institute of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, among other accomplishments.
He also oversaw the combining of Westford's police and fire dispatch centers into one center, which reduced response time. He assisted and advised the Town and School Safety Task Force, implementing safety measures in the local school district.
He frequently spoke at various town groups and school systems regarding police response, gun safety education, opioid epidemic awareness and treatments, as well as issues surrounding school safety.
When he retired from Westford in January, Town Manager Jodi Ross was effusive in her praise.
"Honesty, integrity, and directness are qualities you possess," she wrote in a letter of commendation. "With these traits, you have played a crucial role in keeping our town safe. I admire your passionate commitment to the safety and well-being of our residents and our police officers, which you have displayed throughout your years in leadership positions in the Police Department."