METHUEN — With seven months left on the city’s trash contract, Mayor Neil Perry has just about had it with provider JRM. So much so that he told city councilors Monday that he’s considering breaking the agreement he recently extended due to poor performance.
“This crap has got to stop,” a frustrated Perry said when Councilor James McCarty asked for an update on the status of the future of the city’s trash contract. “I told JRM we are on the verge of breaking the contract — that’s how bad it is — but I have to get someone else lined up before we do that.”
According to the mayor, this is the second time he has warned Peabody-based JRM, which has done business with the city since 2018, about its need to improve performance and communication. The company signed a one-year contract extension for $1,540,000 plus $84 per ton in mid-June.
E.L. Harvey handles recycling collection and processing, with the city paying that company $532,264 plus $45 per ton for the 2022 fiscal year.
Perry said that Methuen residents recently had trouble with trash pick up due to the shutdown of an intake facility for the holidays, “but that doesn’t excuse JRM’s (overall behavior.)”
A resident of Methuen himself, the mayor sympathizes with residents whose trash has not been picked up by the time they get home at the end of the day.
“So far, they haven’t been able to live up to their word,” Perry said of JRM. “It pains me, because I get calls and social media tags and I’m sympathetic to it. I can’t tell you if we’re going to break the contract in one month or three months, but all of it is weighing heavily on JRM getting a second contract from the City of Methuen as far as I’m concerned. I’m at the breaking point.”
The mayor said he has plans to meet with City Solicitor Ken Rossetti to discuss an exit strategy and “see if there are any penalties for failure to perform.”
Perry’s comments come on the eve of the second of two public hearings on trash and recycling. The next hearing takes place Thursday night at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 41 Pleasant St. The first was held earlier this month, when residents asked for the transfer station to have more accessible hours, including on weekends, and for recycling pickups to take place weekly. Concerns over illegal dumping were also raised.
According to Methuen’s Environmental Planner/Energy Manager Joe Cosgrove, Methuen has the highest trash tonnage generated per household served in the entire state. The city is the second lowest in terms of recycling statewide. Trash tonnage has increased 19% in the last 10 years, while recycling has decreased 10% over the last 10 years. Costs, on the other hand, have increased 52.9% for trash and 154.7% for recycling over the last decade, Cosgrove said.
If Methuen were able to divert 30% of its trash into recycling, Cosgrove said, the city would be able to save at least $226,000.
On Tuesday afternoon following Perry’s trash talk, the city posted a notice from JRM on its Facebook page that trash collection would be delayed “due to circumstances beyond our control.” The company said residents would experience a “longer than expected turnaround time for trash collection, but that the company was doing “everything we can, including adding more routes to address these delays.”