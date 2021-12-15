METHUEN — Whether it’s called hazard pay or a bonus, one thing is clear: $500,000 spent by the city of Methuen on COVID-19 stipends for essential workers must come back to the state. That's an on order by the Executive Office of Administration and Finance.
City councilors continue to search for answers as to why the money was issued — in prorated single payments of up to $1,500 to 346 employees ranging from a junior accountant to the director of public works — without their prior knowledge.
Mayor Neil Perry, however, stands firm as to why he didn't approach the council for approval. According to Perry, he didn’t need to ask the nine-member governing body to appropriate the funds because the payments were less than the $50,000 threshold the council uses as a guide when approving contracts and other agreements.
“I didn’t have to: The maximum award was $1,500,” Perry said.
Certain city employees found out they were receiving the money days before Christmas during a conference call with Perry, Council Chairman Steve Saba said. On that call, Saba said Perry told employees the payments were not to be referred to as bonuses but instead called “hazard pay.”
“I wouldn’t have known if I wasn’t on the call, but right away, we started getting calls from people who didn’t get paid and said it wasn’t right,” Saba said. “I questioned the mayor right away and said it wasn’t right.”
After that call, Saba and fellow councilors found out for the first time that Perry authorized payments using a portion of the $4 million Methuen received in federal COVID-19 aid.
Those councilors believe the cumulative cost should have been what Perry took into consideration when choosing to disclose dispersing the funds.
“I feel like that was an appropriation at once. He said everyone on the city side is getting the money. Those aren’t individual expenses,” Jessica Finocchiaro said. “It would have been great for him to ask us to be part of that discussion.”
Should that discussion have taken place, Councilor D.J. Beauregard said, it would have been an easy vote.
“If the council had a vote, there is no way in hell we would have approved ‘hazard pay’ stipends or ‘bonuses’ for non-essential workers, and we’ve been saying that since the very beginning,” Beauregard said.
Public records from the state show the 346 city employees who got payments also included police, firefighters and the human resources director.
The mayor said the stipends went to employees working in person at City Hall or on site at their workplace depending on the amount of time they worked during the pandemic.
Teachers were not issued the one-time payment because they had received a 1.5% raise, Perry said. Further, he said, no one in the mayor’s office earned a stipend, nor did any worker on an individual employment contract. Elected officials were also ineligible for payments.
Tuesday afternoon Perry said he used Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID order No. 13 from March 23, 2020 to distinguish who was an essential employee and eligible for a hazard pay stipend. That list included law enforcement, public works employees and other public safety personnel, Perry said.
Prior to the money being distributed, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey confirmed the hazard pay was allowable by submitting a question via an online web form. Her request was later approved by Brendan Sweeney, assistant director for federal funds related to municipalities, who responded via email that “yes, this was an allowable expense.”
In its decision to take back the money, the state Office of Administration and Finance said that while hazard pay is an allowable expense, employees must be performing physical hardship related to COVID-19 in order to receive it.
“This is not an eligible application of hazard pay,” the state ruled after the city provided payroll documents for staff at the Police and Fire departments and the Department of Public Works as backup material, calling the stipends “impermissible bonuses.”
Perry said he met with state officials Tuesday morning to give them additional documentation, including shift numbers and absences. He also plans to take his appeal all the way to Baker’s office if need be, he said.
“The state is saying ‘You should have known there were conditions,’” Perry said, adding that many employees who earned stipends were working in person because the city did not yet have remote working capabilities at the time. “My feedback is, ‘You should have told me the conditions.’ There’s a narrative out there that the state said no and we did it anyway. That’s not true.”
As Finocchiaro sees it, no city councilor would likely dispute a stipend for employees working in a truly hazardous environment — it’s the process that needs another look.
“Everyone who works for the city is essential: The city is always stretched to get the resources we need, but going by the strict federal guidelines, that’s not what it means when it relates to hazard pay during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “That’s not what our taxpayers’ money should go toward. The mayor should have come to the City Council and explained why he wanted to do it. Whether or not it would have been approved I don’t know, but that would have been the reasonable thing to do.”