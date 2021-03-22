Perry talks business in virtual Chamber speech

METHUEN — In the last 10 years, Haverhill's downtown has turned into a bustling, thriving mix of restaurants alongside retail and residential properties.
Mayor Neil Perry believes Methuen is poised for the same kind of transformation.
"I think to downtown Haverhill 10 years ago — it's gone through a renaissance," Perry told area business leaders Friday during a virtual speech as part of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce's Government Affairs Series. "The same thing is possible in Methuen."
Perry said the city, led by Economic and Community Development Director Bill Buckley, is investing in downtown while encouraging developers to create projects that include retail on the first floor with residential units on upper floors.
"That's the model we are rolling out," he said, noting that the city is in talks with one property owner and a developer regarding the future of two prominent, downtown locations.
Meanwhile, the city got a nearly $1 million grant to restore the Charles Street wall and sidewalk, which will include the creation of 54 new parking spaces.
"We've met and talked to merchants and we need to add parking spaces," he said.
Perry also teased chamber members who were on the call about two, major projects that will be announced sometime in the next couple of months that will "make people say 'Wow.'"
Reached on Monday, he would not reveal any details about either project, except to say the news will be "huge."
Perry also spoke about some of the differences between working in the public and private sectors, particularly the relationship he has with the City Council.
"There is a 'we/they approach' between the council and the mayor," Perry said. "The role of the City Council is oversight. It's not intended to be a 'we/they' relationship. When it gets to that, the residents don't appreciate that. They tell us that. They are looking for good government without theatrics or drama."
He said that since he's been in office he's worked on his relationship with councilors.
"We've made an inroad, we've laid a foundation, now we are trying to build upon it," he said, adding that he is running for a second term.
"For the average citizen of Methuen, they see changes we are making, and they understand and appreciate it," he said.
Perry also spoke about his efforts to get more people vaccinated in Methuen, his "war on trash," cultural and artistic initiatives and the American Recovery Act.