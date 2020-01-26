METHUEN — Two distinguished Methuen residents and City Hall officials have agreed to assist Mayor Neil Perry in hiring a Department of Public Works director, now that the new mayor has eliminated a $50,000 per year acting director of operations job.
As volunteers, Raymond DiFiore Sr. and Carlos Jacquez will join some of Perry's staff to help fill the leading department role that has been vacant for about 18 months.
Several city employees have helped fill the gap in the interim, including water Superintendent Daryl Laurenza, who was named acting DPW director, and Frank McCann, who held the now-eliminated position of acting director of operations.
“In my view, his role was redundant,” Perry said of McCann's firing. “Eliminating that was the first step to getting a full-time licensed DPW leader.”
Perry said he regards the DPW director as “one of the most significant management positions in city government."
It's a job that Laurenza said he's not interested in full time. Instead, he will retain his role in the Water Department.
He will also serve on the committee with DiFiore and Jacquez to help make a permanent hire.
“We need someone who can tackle budgets, personnel, has some knowledge of public works operations,” Laurenza said. “We’re doing everything from trash, to dealing with recycling issues, snow removal. We have major plans looking to do a City Hall upgrade. The hire will be playing a big role in that.”
DiFiore, who will chair the search committee, served as Methuen’s DPW director from 2000 to 2014. He also spent time leading the Lawrence DPW. In both communities, he advised mayors on similar selection committees.
Jacquez is currently the deputy director of Public Works in Andover, and prior to that served as director of Public Works in Lawrence.
Following the Merrimack Valley gas explosions in September 2018, he was recognized for standout work in handling the disaster alongside two other public works directors.
Methuen’s latest DPW Director was Pat Bower, who left mid-2018. Some residents and city officials believed he left the top DPW job because former Mayor James Jajuga hired McCann, formerly of the Lawrence DPW, as a special projects consultant.
Bower said at the time his departure as public works chief involved a variety of factors, ranging from "uncertainty" about his future in the city, to the opportunity to shape another town's public works department. Bower acknowledged Jajuga's appointment of McCann earlier in 2018 as "unanticipated" and said that he didn't have the chance to "fully prepare the department to accept the position."
When it comes to the DPW new hire, city councilors will need to approve the mayor’s suggestion, according to Methuen's governing rules.
The person eventually hired for the job will be paid a salary based on “what other department heads in the area are making” like in Lawrence and Haverhill, according to Perry.
“Someone with a PE (professional engineering) degree,” Perry said. “That’s what the job needs. It will be someone highly qualified.”
Other committee members will be Tom Lussier, Perry's director of strategic initiatives, Human Resources Director Anne Randazzo, and Director of Community and Economic Development William Buckley.