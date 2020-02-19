Perry, Trahan, talk river politics in Methuen

METHUEN — Call it a "riverside chat."
Mayor Neil Perry and Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford, toured the recently refurbished Raymond J. Martin Riverside Park, located off Riverside Drive, on Tuesday where they discussed the river and funding for parks and recreation.
"We talked about the river itself," Perry said, noting that he hopes to put together a consortium of cities and towns along the river to help pay for ongoing cleanup efforts.
"I'd like to give money to Rocky Morrison," he said, referring to the founder of the Methuen-based Clean River Project, an organization that has been cleaning the river by hand since 2005. He said that in addition to money from area communities, he spoke with Trahan about possibly getting some federal dollars to help clean up the river.
"One community shouldn't fund river clean-up," he said. "There are (storm sewers) being dumped upstream, and that impacts all of us. At either the state or federal level -- there has to be more done."
He said he is "passionate" about the river, having taken a ride with Rocky Morrison during his campaign, spending a day cleaning up the river.
"It was eye-opening," he said. "We found a table, two bikes, needles -- and that's just what you can see."
He said he would be proposing a broader, local initiative soon in Methuen to expand outdoor opportunities for residents of the city.
"I want to expand, beautify, put some exercise equipment in, it will be a major outdoors initiative," he said. "We want to clean up and beautify parks and green space so citizens can use them."