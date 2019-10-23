HAVERHILL — One person was injured in a four-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Interstate 495 Wednesday afternoon, state police said.
The victim was transported to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Trooper James DeAngelis, spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police.
Three of the four vehicles had to be towed, he said.
The accident was reported at 2:48 p.m. as a rollover crash, DeAngelis said, adding that it was not clear from initial reports whether any of the vehicles had actually rolled over.
Several troopers from the Newbury state police barracks went to the scene of the crash near the Route 97 exit. The scene was cleared by 3:50 p.m., DeAngelis said.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.