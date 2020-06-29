ANDOVER — The Andover Health Division is suggesting that those who attended the Juneteenth event behind the Town Offices get tested for the coronavirus.

That’s because a person who attended later tested positive for the virus. According to a statement from the Andover Health Division, the COVID-19 positive person had no symptoms and was wearing a face mask.

Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said it is not known whether that person is an Andover resident.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I recommend that anyone who attended the event be tested,” said Flanagan. “This is consistent with the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Andover Health Division.”

 

 

