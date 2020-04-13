NORTH ANDOVER — Several professional photographers are making the rounds in town, taking pictures of families on their front porches in an attempt to brighten their moods – and at the same time help feed those who are struggling to put food on their tables.
Through Facebook, Jen Bauer, Mary Schwalm, Carol Moroney, Jenn Fresen and Elise Amendola let people know they are willing to photograph their families from a distance of 10 feet. Rather than charging a fee, they ask for a donation to either Neighbors in Need, a Lawrence nonprofit, or the Merrimack Valley YMCA food pantry.
More than 400 families signed up for this opportunity, according to Kendra Bauer, a Lowell High School English teacher and Jen Bauer’s wife.
So far, this effort has raised $16,000 for the two nonprofit organizations, Kendra said.
Kendra was inspired to start the program the day after Gov. Charlie Baker closed all the schools in Massachusetts in March. She came across a Facebook post about a couple of Boston area artists, Cara Soulia and Kristen Collins, who were taking professional-grade photos of families on their front steps. They were taking donations — not collecting commissions.
“What if we did this here in North Andover?” Kendra said to Jen, who works in the communications department at Middlesex Community College.
Jen embraced the idea with enthusiasm and the couple got right to work.
That night, after tucking their three children into bed, they constructed a Google form and a website.
At 11 p.m., they pushed it out to the North Andover Facebook community. Within two days, more than 100 families signed up.
“We all found each other on Facebook and it just took off from there,” Schwalm explained.
“Parents stepped away from virtual meetings, college students poked their heads out from their online classrooms, and family pets crowded onto porches,” Kendra said.
Each night, the couple uploads the photos with a short description written by each family to their website, nafrontstepsproject.com. They also send a digital copy to each family.
“It feels really good to be able to do something at a time where we are told that we can’t do anything,” Kendra said. “The whole project is about bringing the community together when we have to stay apart.”
“I went from being a photojournalist working almost every day to having nothing on the calendar for the foreseeable future,” Schwalm said. “Even my side hustle as a substitute teacher at the Sargent Elementary School came to an abrupt halt. This project has given me a real sense of purpose, putting my skills to good use in a safe and socially distant way and it’s been a great distraction and incredible joy to volunteer my time to fundraise for two deserving local charities helping people through this uncertain time.”