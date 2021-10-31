The McGovern Transportation Center in Lawrence probably doesn’t remind anyone of an art gallery, or music hall.
But that may change with the recent appearance of four pianos, each sporting a unique, colorful design on its surface, at various spots inside the structure.
Commuters now may want to slow down long enough to appreciate how these pianos look, or to listen to someone coax chopsticks or Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” from their keyboards, or play those tunes themselves.
One of the pianos, a baby grand, even has a title, “Fluttering,” which describes the Monarch butterflies migrating across its surface.
These were painted by Sarah Tomkins, an art teacher at North Andover Middle School since 2010, who said the butterflies are meant to convey “a sense of hope.”
She painted the piano in June for a project sponsored by Newton Community Pride, which commissions public art projects in that city to highlight each of its nine neighborhoods.
But they lost control of the space where they had planned to store the pianos for the winter, and needed to find them a new home.
So Tomkins told State Rep. Christina Minicucci, whose daughter is in one of her classes, about the plight of the pianos, and Minicucci posted a message about them on We Are Lawrence.
She described this as a Listserv that started after the 2018 gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley, and said organizations use We Are Lawrence to share information with each other and the community.
“The MVRTA came back and said, ‘We’re taking four of them,’” Minicucci said.
So Tomkins is delighted, not only that “Fluttering” and three other pianos will enjoy a second life, but also that they have settled in the Merrimack Valley, where she lives.
“It’s super exciting that they’re going into another public space where people can enjoy them,” she said.
But while the pianos engage people’s imaginations, they are also playing a role in a larger effort to bring renewed attention to the Merrimack Valley Regional Transportation Authority, which suffers from a low profile.
Noah Berger found that out after taking over as administrator of the MVRTA in August, when he met with members of the community to ask them what they did and didn’t like about the Authority.
“One issue that stood out is that we had a visibility problem,” he said. “We blended into the woodwork. Folks knew how their individual route worked but not how the system worked. They might have a bus that served their neighborhood, but weren’t aware of it.”
Out of that came a plan to raise people’s awareness of the Authority’s operations, in part by making facilities like the McGovern Center more attractive.
“There’s a long abandoned retail space in the McGovern Center that we’re going to open up,” Berger said. “That was in place long before the pianos entered the station.”
There are also plans to re-brand the Authority’s 60 buses and 20 vans with colorful designs that will better reflect the spirit of the communities they serve, Berger said.
And of course, when he saw Minicucci’s post about the pianos from Newton, he knew they were perfectly suited to these aims.
“I said, wow, this fits with that more vibrant, creative, welcoming vibe that we’re looking for,” Berger said.
What’s at stake in these efforts is that, while ridership on the MVRTA is currently at 65 percent of its pre-COVID levels, he wants to do more than just recover what was lost.
So along with boosting the Authority’s image, Berger wants to address practical matters that have kept people from seeing it as a reliable, affordable means of transportation.
Key among these are the fact that bus stops are not identified on the streets, which puts the burden on riders to know how a route runs, so they can flag a bus down when it passes.
Routes, stops and timetables are identified at the MVRTA website, but should be readily available without having to consult a smart phone or computer.
“For the uninitiated, that can be intimidating,” Berger said.
For riders who are familiar with at least one route, this literal lack of visibility may also keep them from connecting with other routes, which would help them reach places where they want to go.
“We need to reach out to people we never carried before,” Berger said. “That’s our goal.”