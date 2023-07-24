ANDOVER — The town Recreation Department held a unified pickleball tournament at Recreation Park on Saturday.

A good time was had by all.

The tournament paired 40 Special Olympics athletes with 40 pickleball players, according to a press release from Special Olympics Massachusetts.

Organizers hoped the event would raise $5,000 for Special Olympics Massachusetts through registration and community support, said Bill Kane, a pickleball coach to a Special Olympics athlete.

The event included food and various items from vendors, including Franklin Sports, M&T Bank, Harmeling Physical Therapy, Whirlaway Sports, Crack’d Kitchen and Augusta’s Chicken on the Road.

