METHUEN — Police Chief Scott McNamara described Thursday’s promotional pinning ceremony at Nevins Library as a once-in-a-generation occurrence.
That’s because 11 police officers were promoted at the event out of 98 sworn police officers who serve in Methuen, when a department that size would normally see just one or two promotions a year, McNamara said.
He attributed the large number of appointments in part to attrition, but also to the “expansion and full-on reorganization” of the department that he undertook when he was hired 15 months ago.
The result has been to increase the number of “boots-on-the-ground police officers” serving in Methuen, and McNamara credited these officers with injecting “new energy and enthusiasm” into the department.
“There was a fundamental distrust in our organization,” McNamara said. “A year later, I feel confident we’re building something special here.”
He also credited this spirit to a new approach in supervision, which emphasizes coaching and counseling police officers and encouraging them to be more autonomous.
“We are trusting one another again,” McNamara said.
That has translated into an increase of spontaneous “officer-initiated community engagements” with members of the public, which are up more than 400 percent and include interactions as simple but effective as stopping to toss a ball with children.
“I think that’s the department that we all want,” McNamara said.
Mayor Neil Perry told the crowd that restoring honor to the police department was one of three things that he had campaigned on, and that the newly led department has accomplished that.
“We are blessed to have such terrific public safety officials in our city,” Perry said.
Rev. Nathaniel Burnes of the First Baptist Church delivered an invocation at the event, where State Auditor-elect Diana DiZoglio was in attendance along with state Rep. Francisco Paulino.
Eunice Zeigler, newly elected chair of the Methuen City Council, was also present along with new Vice Chair Joel Faretra and City Councilors Jessica Finocchiaro and Nicholas DiZoglio.
The pledge of allegiance was led by Emerson Haggar, Kaileigh Rynne, Ryan Quinlan and Melina and Effie Sirois, all children of officers being promoted.
City Clerk Anne Drouin swore the officers in and state Rep. Ryan Hamilton presented them with citations while family members pinned new badges on their uniforms.
There were promotions from police officer to the rank of sergeant for Matthew Mueskes, David Souther, Derek Licata, Kevin Dzioba, Neil Quinlan, Laurie Borelli and Chad Sirois. Borelli was the first woman to be promoted to sergeant in Methuen in 20 years, McNamara said.
Lt. Eric Ferreira was promoted to the rank of captain, and Joseph Rynne Jr. and James Moore were promoted to lieutenant.
Capt. Randy Haggar, a Methuen native who has served on the police force for 29 years, was sworn in as deputy chief.
Haggar graduated from Methuen High School in 1987 and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice while rising through the ranks from patrol officer.
He is one of three police officers to be promoted to deputy chief in Methuen in the last 30 years, one of whom was Mayor Neil Perry’s father, McNamara said.
McNamara told the city council on December 19 that the position of deputy chief had been created by cutting one of three captain’s positions, and he had included that arrangement in the restructuring plan that he proposed when he was hired.
McNamara also told the council that he had wanted to see if someone suitable for the job was already present in the organization that he was inheriting.
“Somebody who is strong where I was weak, somebody who could complement me where I needed it the most,” McNamara said. “I found that person in Capt. Randy Haggar. He was there all the time. He assisted in my transition when I arrived and he has been that steady support that I could count on throughout.”
McNamara described Haggar as a “steadfast leader and a loyal supporter. I truly don’t think there’s anyone that loves this department more.”
Haggar told the audience that he joined the Police Explorers in Methuen when he was 14, and had served under five police chiefs and four mayors and learned something important from each one.
“I truly believe we are all working toward a common goal,” Haggar said.
