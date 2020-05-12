PLAISTOW — New Hampshire Supreme Court officials have ordered the closure of Plaistow District Court due to significant security concerns and non-compliance with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to an announcement Tuesday.
The lease on the Elm Street building expires at the end of June and will not be renewed, a statement from Supreme Court officials read.
Family Division cases within the jurisdiction have always been held at other locations due to the limitations of the building.
Select boards and police chiefs of the affected towns, as well as local legislators, were notified in January that the facility failed accreditation by the New Hampshire Court Accreditation Commission.
The news followed inspections by the Commission, the Governor’s Commission on Disability, the U.S. Marshal Service, and the Office of the New Hampshire Fire Marshal.
Officials said the space has physical limitations which prevent it from meeting ADA accessibility requirements and present significant security concerns.
Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court David King specified the building is problematic “for mobility-challenged citizens and for the security of the public and court staff, which could not be rectified within the footprint of the existing building.”
The last day of hearings in Plaistow will be June 15, according to the statement, at which point all district and family division matters out of the Plaistow jurisdiction will be divided between the courthouses in Salem and Brentwood.