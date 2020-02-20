ANDOVER — The latest generation of wireless cellular technology, known as 5G, is coming to town — and it's creating a stir.
AT&T wants to install a 5G antenna with related equipment on a utility pole near the IRS building on Lowell Street to start 5G capability in Andover, local officials said.
However, the telecommunication company's request has been delayed by the Select Board due to concerns about equipment to be mounted on utility poles and radiation expected to come from it.
“Unfortunately, we are going to see a lot of these (proposals for devices on poles) and they are not going to add to the character of our town,” said Select Board Chair Laura Gregory as the AT&T request was tabled by the board last week.
Each 5G device covers only one-tenth to a quarter-mile radius. With many telecommunications companies expected to provide service in Andover, there will likely be proposals for devices on many utility poles, town officials said.
“So we are going to see a lot more of these,” Gregory said of the equipment AT&T is proposing for the Lowell Street utility pole. “I particularly think it's horrible that none of the different companies have to share the same equipment, so we could end up with virtually every pole in town having a refrigerator-sized unit on it with an antenna on top.”
The "refrigerator-sized unit'' Gregory referred to is actually much smaller than a refrigerator. The proposed design for AT&T's 5G unit includes a two foot tall by 10-inch diameter antenna attached to the top of the utility pole, along with an equipment cabinet, an electrical meter and a circuit breaker farther down the pole.
Another concern raised by the Select Board and a town resident involves how much radiation will come out of the devices. Resident Laura Adams sent an email to selectmen expressing her concerns. She wrote, “5G or 4G (or any wireless antenna) installation on a light pole is cruel and inhumane ... The radiation is way too close to people.”
AT&T's devices emit amounts of radiation well below limits set by the Federal Communication Commission, according to Attorney Michael Dolan of the firm Brown Rudnick. He is representing AT&T at Select Board meetings.
“At 25 feet (off the ground), it's less than 1 percent of the FCC allowable limit,” Dolan said of the level of radiation.
Donald Haes is a radiation specialist who put together a report for AT&T which he said shows the devices are in compliance with FCC guidelines. He said there is almost no chance the devices could emit enough radiation to harm people or exceed FCC limits.
"If the pole got struck and got knocked over and it was still operating and you walked over to it, and if you were all of a sudden given access to it – then there is the chance you could be exposed to radiation over the FCC's limits," Haes said.
Andover health officials said their review of FCC regulations shows the device AT&T wants to install does not have to be regularly tested for radiation. The device is so small that it's virtually impossible for the unit to give off enough radiation to exceed FCC limits, they said.
Dolan, the attorney representing AT&T, said the only way the device could send out dangerous amounts of radiation is if it gets damaged, in which case the company would be aware of the change because AT&T monitors the units remotely.
The lack of required testing of radiation levels left selectmen wondering how they could ensure compliance from AT&T.
"They should give us some reassurance that they are in compliance with the FCC regulations for exposure," said board member Chris Huntress.
Dolan said while the company is obligated to comply with FCC guidelines, AT&T will not pay for any independent testing.
He said, “We have an obligation to comply with the FCC guidelines as far as emissions ... we will comply and it is our position with thousands of these (devices) across the country that if the town or city would like to perform its own peer review of our results or do independent testing, that is of course, welcomed, but that is not a charge that we feel is appropriate for us to pay.''
Haes said that it would be virtually impossible for a company like AT&T to independently test all its 5G devices. He said small devices like these that cover a small portion of the community would be put up instead of large cell towers.
The Select Board tabled AT&T's request last week to gather more information. AT&T representatives are scheduled to meet with selectmen again Monday.