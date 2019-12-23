Planet Fitness to open at The Loop pending city approval

METHUEN — The city could see its second Planet Fitness location open in 2020, this one spanning nearly 21,000 square feet at The Loop.
Plans submitted by the fitness franchise will be reviewed — and possibly approved — by the Community Development Board on Jan. 8, according to Economic and Community Development Director Bill Buckley.
The nearest Planet Fitness location is just over a mile away, on Jackson Street, according to the Planet Fitness website. Other area locations are in Haverhill and Andover, as well as over the New Hampshire border in Plaistow, Salem and Derry.
Pending board approval, the gym will move into space occupied by Motherhood Maternity and an abutting vacant space that once housed Dress Barn, Buckley said.
Motherhood Maternity locations across the country are closing following an announcement that the company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. The last day the Methuen store will be in business is Dec. 26, a salesperson said.
Moving into that space would make Planet Fitness neighbors with Orange Theory Fitness, which offers instructor-led fitness classes.
The recent coming and going of businesses at The Loop follows years of unchanged storefronts. Before Motherhood Maternity, two other departures were announced this year.
Stop and Shop officials said in October that they would not renew their lease at The Loop due to unmet financial expectations. Their 20-year run in that spot will end in July 2020.
Nearby Starbucks, which has been next to the AMC Theater for two decades, will vacate its current space after breaking ground on a roughly 2,600-square-foot building that includes a drive-thru. It began to take shape in a section of parking lot across from Stop and Shop in November.
It is unclear still what will take over those two storefronts.