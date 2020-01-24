NORTH ANDOVER — The Planning Board will probably make a decision on AvalonBay Communities' request to build 200 apartments at 4 High St. by the end of February, according to Chairman Eitan Goldberg.
The board was expected to discuss the project Tuesday evening, but AvalonBay asked for a continuance until Feb. 4. The developer needs to submit the results of soil tests at the site, Goldberg said.
AvalonBay initially proposed the construction of 250 apartments, but scaled back to 200 a few months ago. The Planning Board has held numerous meetings on the proposal since July.
The company hopes to construct two buildings on a site between High Street and the Sutton Pond condominiums.
Neighbors have contended that the apartments will bring too much traffic to an already congested area. The first few meetings on the project were held at the Senior Center because so many people attended.
Several neighbors pointed out that the site is near wetlands. The Conservation Commission told AvalonBay last summer it will not permit construction within 50 feet of a wetland.
AvalonBay owns thousands of apartments throughout the country.