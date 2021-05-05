HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its next executive director screening committee meeting via Zoom on Thursday, May 6, from 2:15 to 5 p.m. This meeting is open to the public. The commission is searching for a new director after former director Theresa Park left the commission in February.
To register for this meeting or for a Zoom link, call Nancy Lavallee at 978-374-0519, ext. 10, or email her at nlavallee@mvpc.org. Visit online at www.mvpc.org.
Exhibition on vintage American newspapers
HAVERHILL — From May 8 to 29, the Museum of Printing will display samples of its extensive collection of vintage newspapers.
Called "From Rags to News" because printers would ask for old rags to make the paper needed for printing, the exhibition features issues from 1781 to 1981.
It is said that newspapers are the first draft of history and many of those selected for this exhibition report the first news of historic events. See how the deaths of Washington and Franklin were first reported. See the ads in the early versions of the Lawrence Eagle Tribune. See “The Transcontinental,” the first daily newspaper printed on the first train that went from Boston to San Francisco.
The Museum of Printing is at 15 Thornton Ave. and is open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or other days by appointment. COVID-19 precautions are in place and masks are required. Visit online at museumofprinting.org.
Details on Senate Bill 43 Forensic Election Audit
CONCORD, NH — Attorney General John M. Formella and Secretary of State William M. Gardner announced additional details regarding the Senate Bill 43 Forensic Election Audit of the Nov. 3, 2020, Windham election.
The forensic election audit team is continuing to deliberate upon when the audit process will commence. By law, the audit must take place within 45 days of the effective date of April 12, 2021, which would be May 27, 2021.
Although the date of audit is still to be determined, the location of the audit is the Edward Cross Training Center, 722 Riverwood Drive, Pembroke, New Hampshire.
As space is limited inside the facility, those interested in viewing the audit will have the opportunity to view and listen during the audit process as it takes place at the Edward Cross Training Center at: www.doj.nh.gov.
Due to limited in-person capacity and security purposes, members of the media who wish to attend must RSVP to Kate Giaquinto at Kate.m.Giaquinto@doj.nh.gov and receive confirmation prior to arrival at the facility. Members of the media will be required to remain in a marked section inside the facility. Media are encouraged to view the audit via the livestream at www.doj.nh.gov.
Additional details will be released as they become available.
Greater Lawrence Tech students plan charity car wash May 15
ANDOVER — The Interact Club of the Greater Lawrence Technical School and the Lawrence Rotary Club are sponsoring a car wash on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to noon in front of the school, 57 River Road in Andover. Proceeds go to the custodians and cafeteria workers at the school. Suggested donation is $5 per car.
Happenings at the Kimball Library
ATKINSON — Singer and actress Deborah Anne Goss will perform as New Hampshire-born abolitionist, suffragist, and singer Abby Hutchinson, during a musical event via Zoom on May 20 at 6 p.m.
Hutchinson became famous singing anti-slavery songs with her brothers as "The Hutchinson Family Singers" during the 1840s. There is a direct connection between the abolition movement and the campaign for woman suffrage, as the stories and songs in this lively program illustrate. There are opportunities for audience participation, and words for some of the song choruses are provided.
Goss' performance is sponsored by the New Hampshire Humanities and the Friends of the Kimball Library.
A virtual party with teens across New Hampshire will be held Friday, May 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The event includes a T-shirt "destruct-o-thon," so break out a pair of scissors and turn a T-shirt into something new; a talent show where you can present special skills such as juggling or handstands, brief performances of jokes, dancing, riddles, poetry or something else. Please let the library know what you plan to present. Everyone will get at least three minutes in the spotlight or you can just enjoy the show.
For more information, visit https://kimballlibrary.com or call 603-362-5234.
Elevated Thought artists receive grant for COVID-19 vaccine awareness project
LAWRENCE — Artists Alex J. Brien, Celeste Cruz and Mariana Perez from Elevated Thought are spearheading a COVID-19 vaccine-related mural funded through a grant from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to illustrate the importance of receiving the vaccine. Initial conceptual drawings from the artists show designs of pandemic "superheroes" like frontline workers as well as everyday Lawrencians who wear their masks to protect neighbors. "We are all the superheroes in our story if we can do the right things to protect ourselves and the people around us," the artists said in a statement.