NORTH ANDOVER — Planning Director Jean Enright was recently named the top town employee in 2022, having served in her role for the past 12 years.
“I am honored to have been recognized by my co-workers and to have received this award,” she said. “Working for the town has allowed me to be a part of the community in more ways than I ever imagined. What I enjoy most is that no two days are the same. Each development project or interaction with residents is unique and often comes with challenges.”
Yet, Enright has learned to embrace those challenges, tall as they may be.
“I find helping businesses and residents navigate local regulations to be very satisfying,” she said.
Looking back on the past 12 years, Enright said some of her more “meaningful milestones” include assisting in updating the Master Plan as well as plans for affordable housing and the Lake Cochichewick Watershed.
“Jean is the epitome of what a public servant should be,” said Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues, who selected Enright for the award.
She said Enright received nominations from employees in every town department.
“She treats each and every person with so much respect,” said Murphy-Rodrigues. “She is a wealth of knowledge, a champion for what’s best for North Andover.”
She said that during the past year, Enright was heavily involved in the town’s new inclusionary zoning regulations, the Downtown Master Plan, the Complete Streets program and the 125 Corridor Plan.
“Her work for the town makes a resounding impact on our future generations,” the manager said.
Assistant Town Manager Andrew Shapiro said Enright has served the town in an “exceptional manner.”
“This past year, she played a key role in guiding the Planning Board through discussions regarding the potential rezoning and redevelopment of the Royal Crest property and the redevelopment of the Ethan Allen/Bertucci’s property,” he said.
Shapiro said that Enright has simultaneously been working on improvement projects for the Weir Hill Hatch-Alewife Trail and the Old North Station Boat Launch.
“She is very attentive and responsive to the public’s needs and inquiries and works in a positive and collaborative fashion with town staff,” he said.
Select Board Chairwoman Janice Phillips lauded Enright for her dedication to the Downtown Master Plan.
“Having her leading that charge is super beneficial,” said Phillips. “Her employee of the year honor is very well deserved.”
Prior award recipients include Police Officer John Wood, Health Department Assistant Toni Wolfenden and Public Health Nurse Caroline Ibbitson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.