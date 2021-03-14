Planting Irish roots: Author tells broader story of immigration through family's journey

The Murphy family story "Our Immigrants' Son" opens in 1845 with a young Irish Catholic couple boarding a crowded packet ship.
Patrick Murphy, a stonemason, and Mary Heffernan sail the Atlantic to new and uncertain lives in America. There they will soon marry and, eventually, settle in Lawrence, which will become home for five generations of Murphys.
The couple had no way of knowing it, but they left Ireland in the nick of time. The Great Famine was coming. The potato blight would result in the starvation deaths of a million people. Twice as many would flee, sending hungry refugees in search of food, shelter and a future.
One of Patrick and Mary Murphy's distant progeny, great-great-grandchild John Francis Patrick Murphy, is the author of "Our Immigrants' Son," which documents his ancestors' lives in the new land — in Lawrence. He holds a mirror to his family and the Immigrant City, letting their reflections play out out on the historical stage.
Published in 2020, the book is a work of history, genealogy and prose narrative. It's built on a foundation of real people, places and events, with license taken by Murphy in musings that he says are true to the family spirit. As a child he listened to hours of his grandfather's reminiscences.
Murphy wrote the book to preserve the story for posterity and celebrate the renewed vitality that immigration brings the nation, he said.
"I believe the challenges and opportunities faced by immigrants today and yesterday are universal. It cuts across heritage, time and culture," Murphy said. "We must honor that heritage and tradition and know it makes our nation strong."
From the start, the Murphys and the Immigrant City's fortunes intersected or were otherwise joined in the construction of the Great Stone Dam, population growth, the Civil War, textile mill employment, labor strife and prosperity.
"Our Immigrants' Son" chronicles and imagines how these and other historical events and forces played out for generations of Murphys.
Patrick was likely drawn to the area, like many immigrants and most especially Irish laborers with construction experience, to work on the Great Stone Dam and dig canals along the Merrimack River, according to the author. The Essex Corporation directed the project from 1845 to 1848 to generate water power for textile mills to be erected along the river.
The Merrimack River dam, which is still in use, was built with huge granite blocks. It was the largest dam in the world at the time, running 900 feet across and 35 feet high.
The dam and hydro-power it generated for mills and machinery opened a floodgate of jobs in textile manufacturing and brought a tide of residents to the burgeoning manufacturing center.
The area, former farmland that would become the city of Lawrence when it incorporated in 1853, grew from 104 residents in 1845 to 8,358 in 1850.
Patrick and Mary Murphy would raise seven children in the city, with the family moving into their own house on Oak Street by 1870.
Michael Murphy's story
Much of "Our Immigrants' Son" is devoted to the Murphys' second son, Michael (1848-1931), who would also raise seven children.
Michael enlisted in the Union Army at age 16, adding two years to his true age to gain entry and join the battle in the Civil War. While on a scouting mission he was captured and sent to Libby Prison in Richmond, Virginia, but survived.
He returned home, first working as a stonemason in the Murphy family contracting business, then patrolling Lawrence streets with the Lawrence Police Department, which was founded in 1853. His duties included lighting and extinguishing street lamps.
Michael rose in the police hierarchy, first to captain in 1890 — the same year his father died. In 1898, two years after his mother died, he became city marshal — the chief of the department.
It was a bustling, hectic and wild time with immigrants from various European countries crowded into tenements, widespread poverty and an upper-crust living comfortably.
In 1880 and again in 1890, statistically, six out of each 100 Lawrencians were arrested, many of them for alcohol-related violations and drunken fistfights including those at Irish, Polish, Syrian, French and Lithuanian weddings, according to the book.
"On one occasion, in the course of a particularly difficult arrest, Michael tumbled down a tree-lined ravine and into the Merrimack River," states a book entry.
Between 1880 and 1912, Lawrence's population grew by 40%, twice the national rate, according to the book. Tens of thousands of people worked in the textile mills.
In 1909, Michael left his city marshal position for what must have been a well-paying post — chief mills inspector — overseeing the security of mill machinery, investigating suspicious fires and other crimes and delivering pay for the city's textile mills. His tenure included the most tumultuous time in the city's history.
He raised a family and lived a long life. His son John would succeed him as a mills inspector. And his son William — the Rev. William J. Murphy — would become president of Boston College, serving from 1939 to 1945.
"I never met Michael, and neither did my father. But I tell you – I miss him," says the book's author, now a federal prosecutor in New Orleans.
Enter the author
John Francis Patrick Murphy was born in Lawrence in 1959. He lived off Mount Vernon Street and attended Robert Frost Elementary School before his family moved to North Andover and later, in 1970, to Hingham.
He went on to graduate from Boston College, Northeastern University School of Law and serve 28 years in the U.S. Navy as a judge advocate.
The descendants of Patrick and Mary Murphy (they had 29 grandchildren) were and are well represented in the armed forces from the Civil War to the present day.
Murphy travels to Lawrence regularly to visit his ancestors' graves and feel the family connection to the Immigrant City's deep history.
That pull was an impetus to chronicle the Murphy generations.
"I have always had an interest in history and as I reached age 60 I realized that if my family was going to write our family story it was up to me to do it," Murphy said.
He received help from Lawrence historians and historical centers.
Kathy Flynn, a volunteer and head researcher at the Lawrence History Center, surveyed archival records and read four iterations of Murphy's book.
She checked the contents for historical accuracy, knowing family lore "can be true to the core or embellished at the edges," she said.
She spent a lot of time researching Michael's role as chief inspector for the city's textile mills, a security position that drew on his police skills.
The author and Flynn both wonder how Michael, first-generation American-Irish, felt during Lawrence's tumultuous 1912 Textile Strike (known later as the Bread and Roses Strike).
The labor dispute pit moneyed mill interests against the tens of thousands of laborers, many of them immigrants, working in dangerous conditions for wages that left families living in or on the verge of poverty.
"Tension must have been there," Flynn said, recognizing that the strikers likely included Michael's cousins and neighbors, and people with whom he went to church. His position also reflected how the Irish had ascended economically.
Ultimately, Flynn says, Murphy's book tells a very Irish story, both in its historic progression and its Irish narrative qualities.
"I can imagine someone sitting by a fireplace and telling people the story," she said.
The Irish chapter in the American immigration story applies to many folks.
About 32 million — or 10% of Americans — identified as having Irish roots in the 2019 American Community Survey.
Some of them sprang from the manifest of 261 names listed for the ship that departed Liverpool, England, in May and docked at Long Wharf in Boston on June 4, 1845.
With the exception of three English people, all the passengers were Irish, including Patrick Murphy and Mary Heffernan.
The author surmises they were faced with hostility in the new land and buoyed by their faith and hopes.
"The American Dream existed in our distant past and it is very real today," Murphy said.
"That dream is a desire to find a better life and leave that better life to our children and our children's children," he said. "I think that is in all our DNA."
