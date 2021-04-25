NORTH ANDOVER — High school students spent Saturday selling and planting trees to offset their school's printer use, in honor of Earth Day.
"If we start making a difference by making our town more sustainable it will hopefully move more people to think about how they can make their lives more sustainable," said Elizabeth Yumiguani, a senior who co-lead the Interact Club's tree planting efforts.
"We are basically planting twigs, but you will see them grow older," Yumiguani said. "And as you watch time pass by, you will see things getting better."
The club sold 342 trees said Pranali Ashara, a senior who co-lead the project. Their original goal was 245 saplings which would replace about 75% of the school's paper usage — 2.5 million sheets. Instead they offset more than 100% of the school's usage.
"I would hope that this event is merely the beginning of influencing the people around us to try to make strides in making the planet a greener place," Ashara, who plans to study environmental science in college, said. "We both want to live in a place with greener and fresher air. It all begins with our hands."
Of the 342 saplings sold, 220 went to North Andover residents' homes and the remaining 122 were donated and planted at public areas like Harold Parker state forest and the North Andover schools, Ashara said. The trees chosen — eastern redbuds, red maples and river birch — are all native to North America.
There were 40 volunteers, including students and other residents, like state Rep. Christina Minicucci, D-North Andover, who planted the trees in public spaces.
"It was a great idea because young people are so passionate about the environment and civic engagement. This was an innovative way to do both," Minicucci said. "It helps us recognize we do use a lot of paper. And paper comes from trees, so this is an intentional way to pay it forward."
"It's good to see civic engagement and to see kids excited about making a difference," Minicucci said.
This was one of many events going on in the area Saturday in observance of Earth Day earlier in the week. Also in North Andover the Boy Scouts were doing a trash cleanup. In Andover groups of people organized for the town's annual Earth Day trail and neighborhood clean-up.
"It's important because our Earth has given so much to us it's important to give back to it," Ashara said.