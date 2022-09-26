LAWRENCE — A former homeless shelter CEO indicted for stealing nearly $1.5 million from the state-supported shelter is slated for a plea change hearing this week.
Manuel Duran, 70, of West Roxbury was indicted Sept. 27, 2021, in Suffolk County Superior Court, accused of theft, lying under oath and making false entries in corporate books. He had previously pleaded not guilty.
Duran, represented by Boston attorney Thomas Dwyer, is scheduled to appear on Wednesday before Judge Michael Doolin for a plea change hearing, indicating a plea agreement has been reached.
Earlier this year, Attorney General Maura Healey reached a $6 million agreement with Duran’s lawyer on a civil case to settle allegations Duran abused his position to funnel $2.29 million in state money to himself.
The state Department of Housing and Community Development had funded Casa Nueva at between $6 million and $7 million annually to temporarily house and help find permanent housing for homeless families.
As of July 1, the state assigned its $7 million contract — upward of 95% of the CNV annual budget — to the Boston-based emergency shelter organization Heading Home.
It now manages Casa Nueva’s administrative and financial functions while the staff, a large majority of whom are bilingual, continue to serve the residents.
CNV has three homeless shelters in Lawrence, serving some 48 families and 125 people, mostly single mothers with children.
Duran resigned last year after having been executive director of CNV for about 30 years and president of its board of directors since 2008.
In another civil action, this one pending, two former employees have filed lawsuits against Duran and CNV.
The two, former maintenance workers claim they were cheated out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, falsely led to believe their labor was benefiting people in need, and fired for complaining about withheld wages and cooperating with investigators looking into Duran’s business activities.
