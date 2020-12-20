ANDOVER — Digging into the history of the Christmas hymn "Away in a Manger," Kerrie Fraser of Andover and her twin sister, Kellie Tropeano of Wakefield, found that the main composer of the classic holiday song was born in Andover.
The twin sisters, who grew up in Methuen, discovered James Ramsey Murray's story in their research for a Christmas-themed episode of a podcast they started recently called "Hymn Talk, Twin Talk."
"We do often find these connections to Massachusetts in our research, but having him be from Andover born in Ballardvale was extra cool," Tropeano said.
Murray grew up in Andover. He was inspired to study music by the Rev. Henry S. Greene, the women said. He then studied at the Musical Institute in North Reading before enlisting as a musician in the Massachusetts 28th Infantry. He came back to Andover to be a music teacher in town and in Lawrence schools.
During this time, he composed music, Tropeano said.
He moved to Chicago to work in the music publishing industry, but returned to Andover after the Great Chicago Fire. His love for his hometown particularly piqued Fraser's interest.
In that era, people didn't travel as much, Fraser said. "And this man kept leaving his home to try to find what he was supposed to do and kept coming back to Andover."
Later, Murray moved to Cincinnati where he was the music editor and publisher of The John Church Company, which was a leading sheet music publisher at the time, Fraser said.
In 1887, he wrote what would become the most common musical composition of "Away in a Manger," they said. There are 41 different compositions to fit the lyrics written in the 1800s, but Murray's melody is the most recognizable some 130 years later, they said.
It was published in his book "Dainty Sounds for Little Lads and Lasses," which also includes songs called "A Grasshopper Knocked at a Beehive's Door" and "My Aunt Jerusha has a Cat," Tropeano said.
Fraser and Tropeano not only connected to Murray because of their Merrimack Valley roots, but also because they have both been music teachers. Fraser teaches music in Lynnfield and Tropeano taught music before becoming the director of worship and music for First Baptist Church of Reading.
In his book, "He wrote about the exact same thing that resonates today about why teaching classical music is important," Tropeano said. "It's to give kids a musical education of the past and to teach them to sing well."
Similar to their pursuits in teaching, Fraser and Tropeano hope their podcast helps make hymns more accessible to people. They believe talking about the hymns will appeal to people of faith and those interested in music because they discuss the lyrics and the melodies.
Their podcast, "Hymn Talk Twin Talk," airs Monday mornings on all platforms on which podcasts are available. The episode from this week has another Massachusetts connection — a Boston man translated "O Holy Night" from French to English.