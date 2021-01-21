LAWRENCE — An estimated 100 people were present at an illegal Springfield Street nightclub party broken up by police in the early hours of Monday morning, investigators said.
Lawrence police, fire and inspectional services officials said they are seeking to charge those responsible for the gathering with both city ordinance and coronavirus-related violations.
A police report said officers broke up the gathering at what police Chief Roy Vasque worries could be a “super spreader” event as COVID-19 runs rampant in the city. At the event — which had a full bar and a woman dressed in waitress-like attire — guests lit outdoor patio heaters and were using charcoal hookahs, resulting in a response from the Fire Department, according to the police report.
“Aside from the fact that this activity is illegal in so many ways, with hookah and alcohol, it’s also dangerous and irresponsible,” Vasque said. “The fact that anyone would organize putting that many people together in one place and that people would put themselves in harm’s way by showing up is ridiculous.
“This type of behavior has been shown to be a super spreader and not only affects the participants but puts their families, friends and others in the community at high risk,’’ he said. “We are not going to get this pandemic under control until people become more responsible. It is our hope that this serves as a warning not only for the fines that will be given out, but for the possible spread of the virus it may cause.”
Numbers released by the mayor’s office Tuesday indicate 16,021 Lawrence residents have been infected by the coronavirus, while 205 have died. Lawrence remains in the red, high-risk zone as designated by the state Department of Public Health, and officials have issued a stay-at-home advisory to residents for the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Police said they were initially alerted to the illegal gathering after a noise complaint came in around 2 a.m. Monday and officers were sent to check out the basement area of 39 Foster St. A police report indicated that no noise at that location was heard by officers, and they left the scene. A second call made 20 minutes later to report loud noise at the same address yielded the same result, the report said.
As officers were leaving, however, they noticed people walking in an alley parallel to Springfield and Salem streets, the report said. People were also seen coming from 57 Springfield St., the report said. As officers got closer, they were able to hear “a large group of people talking inside the rear of the building,” according to the report.
A padlocked chain-link fence at the rear of the property initially prohibited police entry, the report said, but officers were able to go onto the property once someone unlocked the fence in front of the building. Officers waited until someone exited the building and went inside through a side door, the report said.
Once inside 57 Springfield St., police found a smoke-filled room with about 20 tables set up with hookahs and ice buckets filled with liquor bottles, according to the report. A note pad on a counter appeared to have logged alcohol sales made after customers chose from a menu written on a white board hanging on the wall, police said. DJ equipment, unopened liquor bottles and three propane-fired patio heaters were also found, according to the report.
When police gained entry, approximately 100 people — many maskless — began to leave through the side door, the report said.
A 30-year-old Lawrence woman stayed behind as most attendees at the gathering were leaving, police said. Dressed similar to a nightclub waitress in “shorts with a garter belt and fishnet stockings,” the woman initially refused to provide identification to police and said she was not in charge of the gathering, according to the police report. Empty patio heater boxes included a shipping label addressed to a woman from Roxbury, police said.
A police interview with a neighbor revealed the property was sold about two months ago, police said. Police Department spokesman Detective Tom Cuddy said the first floor of 57 Springfield St. formerly housed the Ward 6 social club several years ago. The club, which was properly permitted according to Cuddy, closed when the owner let the license lapse. That person had no connection to Sunday’s incident, he said.
“We don’t know yet who the responsible party is, but we have some leads and we’re following up,” Cuddy said.
If and when the people responsible are identified by police, they will be charged with “keeping a disorderly house” and be assessed a $200 fine for violating the city ordinance, Cuddy said.
Inspectional Services Director Mike Armano said that during the investigation it was determined there is no current occupancy permit for 57 Springfield St. Armano said officials have been in contact with the current property owner and he is working on a way to properly vacate the building and get permits in place. Armano was unclear about how many residents would be forced to leave the building as a result.
Armano, who is also the Board of Health director, said the board is working to identify people who were at the party. When those people are identified, they may be asked to take a COVID-19 test and participate in contact tracing, Armano said. Additional fines for attendees may be accessed upwards of $1,000 in accordance with Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 orders about gatherings and social distancing.