ANDOVER — A house on Carriage Hill Road has been condemned by the town health inspector after an unattended death there, according to the police log.
Police said a neighbor called them at 2:24 p.m. Friday and reported the death. The neighbor said a woman who lived at the now-condemned house told the neighbor that a man had died in the house a week earlier, according to police. The man was a relative of the woman who lived in the house, police said. They said the man was dead in the kitchen, according to the police log.
The Fire Department investigated and determined the man had died alone, police said.
A woman in her 50s was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to the log. She was the woman who told the neighbor about the death, police said.
The condemnation of the house was reported on the police log.
"The house is uninhabitable," said Lt. Edward Guy, spokesman for the Police Department.
The heat was not working and there was hoarding, he said.
"It's a very sad situation," he said.