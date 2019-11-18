METHUEN — An Andover man is facing charges in Methuen after police say he drove into the fire station while drunk.
According to a police log item, Charles David Tedeschi, 44, of 23 Greenwood Road, was arrested for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and operating under the influence of liquor at about 1 p.m. Friday.
Police Chief Joseph Solomon said a Methuen police officer saw Tedeschi weaving across a dividing line in the road before crossing completely over and driving directly into the fire station.
"No one was injured," Solomon said. "There was no damage to the building."
Tedeschi's bail was posted at 5:30 p.m., according to the police log.