METHUEN — A state trooper was assaulted and a semi-automatic handgun later recovered as police investigated a fight between a man and woman that broke out in the middle of Lowell Street just after noon on Friday.
The handgun was found in the woods between Lowell Street and the Merrimack River. An investigation is underway to determine whether the gun was tossed by the man involved in the fight earlier in the day as he attempted to run away from police, state police said.
The trooper injured his shoulder and was treated at Lawrence General Hospital and released, police said.
While their names were not released, police said the man and woman were both arrested and charged with assault and battery and related charges.
A state trooper assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section came upon the man and woman fighting in the middle of Lowell Street, or Route 110, at 12:05 p.m.
Police said they were brawling next to a 2007 Honda Civic pulled to the side of the road in the 500 block of Lowell Street.
Neither the man nor the woman was cooperative with the trooper when he asked what was going on. The trooper was then assaulted by both suspects, who then ran into the nearby woods.
"Before the male fled, the Trooper detected a hard object inside the suspect’s jacket consistent with a firearm," according to a state police report.
As the trooper chased the suspects on foot, several other troopers and Methuen police immediately responded to the area to help. The man and woman were captured by Methuen and state police.
A witness told police the man threw an object into the Merrimack River.
Troopers transported the male and female to separate barracks, where each was booked on the following charges:
- The man, an 18-year-old Townsend resident, was charged with domestic assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, and disorderly conduct. His name is not being released due to a state law that prohibits the release of a domestic violence suspect’s name in order to protect the privacy of the victim, state police said.
- The woman, a 22-year-old Fitchburg resident, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. Her name is not being released because she is a domestic violence victim.
