Police arrest man accused of driving car that hit officer

LAWRENCE — Police arrested 30-year-old Luis Morales-Colon, who is accused of seriously injuring a veteran Lawrence police officer Aug. 3.
Police believe Morales-Colon was at the wheel of the car that hit Officer Carl Farrington while leaving the scene of a burglary on Springfield Street just before midnight.
Police said Farrington, 51, was struck and pinned by the car as he responded to the call for a breaking and entering.
He suffered serious leg and ankle injuries, requiring surgery, and a brain injury. He recently returned home from a Boston Hospital.
Authorities say Morales-Colon is one of three men involved in the Springfield Street incident — including one man who was killed Pennsylvania just days later.
Juan Rivera, 28, died of a gunshot wound after an Aug. 9 incident in Allentown, Pennsylvania, authorities said. His death was ruled a homicide by the local coroner's office.
Another man was taken into custody by Lawrence police immediately after the Springfield Street incident. Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan, 32, of 138 South Union St., was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
His bail was set at $50,000 following his arraignment in Lawrence District Court.
Police said they received information Tuesday night that Morales-Colon was in the Park Street area of the city.
“As detectives set up surveillance in the area, Morales-Colon was observed entering the passenger side of a white SUV registered in Pennsylvania,” police said in a statement.
“As detectives executed a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle, Morales-Colon sprung from the vehicle and took off running on foot.”
Detectives said they chased him into a Park Street apartment building, where he was taken into custody.
Morales-Colon had outstanding arrest warrants. He faces charges of:
— Armed robbery;
— Breaking and entering in the night time;
— Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon;
— Assault with intent to murder;
—Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony;
—Possession of a firearm without a license;
— Assault and battery on a police officer causing serious injury.
In addition to those charges, he was also charged with resisting arrest as a result of Tuesday night’s incident, police said.
He is scheduled to be arraigned today in Lawrence District Court.