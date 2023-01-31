A Methuen man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of another Methuen man early Sunday, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara announced Tuesday.
Adrian Isabel, 17, of Methuen surrendered to authorities on Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with murder in connection with the killing of Carlos Bello, 31, of Methuen.
At 2:06 a.m. Sunday, the Methuen Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the Haverhill Street area of the city.
Minutes later, the department also was alerted that a male gunshot victim had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Methuen Police officers were immediately dispatched to both the hospital and the Haverhill Street area.
Bello was pronounced dead at the hospital.
“I commend the diligent work of the State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime,” Tucker said. “We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos’s family and friends.”
Chief McNamara said: “I am grateful for the joint collaboration of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, the Lawrence Police Department, District Attorney Tucker’s Office and for all who have worked tirelessly in partnership with our officers and detectives to successfully identify and charge this individual. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Mr. Bello. ”
