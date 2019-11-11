LAWRENCE — An 18-year-old Lawrence man was one of two teens police said they chased Friday in a Toyota SUV reported stolen two days before in a late-night North Andover carjacking.
Geison Lara-Hidalgo, 18, of 12 Saunders St., second floor, faces arraignment Tuesday on a lengthy list of charges, including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident causing both personal injury and property damage, police said.
A 15-year-old passenger was also arrested, police said.
The juvenile, whose name was not released by police, was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest, according to police.
He faces arraignment on the charges in juvenile court which is not open to the public or the press.
Police said Lara-Hidalgo was driving a gray, 2014 Toyota Venza that was reported stolen by an Edgelawn Avenue resident in North Andover late Wednesday night. The man said around 11 p.m. he was surrounded by a group of teens who demanded his keys and took his Toyota, according to police. He was not hurt, police said.
The North Andover incident was part of a Wednesday night crime spree that included three carjackings and possibly an assault on an off-duty female police officer, who was attacked by as many as five teens outside the Plaistow YMCA.
Late Friday morning, the Toyota was initially spotted by a Lawrence police officer working a detail who alerted other officers, according to police.
As officers pursued the SUV, with Lara-Hidalgo at the wheel, the SUV crashed into and spun another car around at Lowell and Lawrence streets, police said.
Lara-Hidalgo and a 15-year-old passenger were then taken into custody, police said.
Lara-Hidalgo was also charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing a school, failure to stop for a police officer, driving without a license and failure to drive within marked lanes, according to police.
Lawrence police had the Venza towed to Sheehan's Towing in Methuen to be processed for evidence.
Neither Lara-Hidalgo nor the teen charged Friday have been implicated in the crime spree on Wednesday night, police said. However, the incidents remain under investigation by a variety of police agencies in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Wednesday night, the first incident was a carjacking attempt on Lowell Street in Lawrence followed by the 8 p.m. attack on the woman in Plaistow.
The woman was treated and released at a local hospital after the attack, according to police.
A pizza delivery driver was pistol-whipped, robbed and carjacked on Swan Street in Methuen at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday followed by the North Andover carjacking at 11 p.m., according to police.
