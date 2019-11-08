LAWRENCE — Two people are under arrest and a Toyota that was stolen during a carjacking in North Andover was recovered after a crash in Lawrence late Friday morning, police said.
Detectives are now interrogating the two people who were in the Toyota sedan that crashed at Lawrence and Haverhill streets, said police Chief Roy Vasque.
The names of ages and those in custody were not immediately released.
Vasque said the suspects are facing charges of receiving stolen property.
He said he hopes they can provide details about a Wednesday night crime spree that included three carjackings and possibly an assault on an off-duty female police officer, who was attacked by as many as five teens outside the Plaistow YMCA.
The spree, which included the North Andover carjacking, remains under investigation by a variety of police agencies in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Vasque said the location of the car and the suspects in custody were an encouraging development in the ongoing investigation.
"We hope by talking with them we are able to put the entire chain of events over the past two days together," Vasque said.
At 11 p.m. Wednesday, a man living in the Edgelawn Avenue apartments in North Andover was surrounded by a group of teens who demanded his keys and took his Toyota sedan, police said. He was not hurt, police said.
Earlier in the night, a carjacking attempt happened on Lowell Street in Lawrence followed by the 8 p.m. attack on the woman in Plaistow.
The woman was treated and released at a local hospital after the attack, according to police.
Also, Wednesday night, a pizza delivery driver was pistol-whipped, robbed and carjacked on Swan Street in Methuen at 9:20 p.m., according to police.
This is a developing story. A full report will appear online and in print editions of The Eagle-Tribune. Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.