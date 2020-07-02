SALEM, N.H. — An attorney representing police Capt. Michael Wagner in federal court pointed Thursday to Town Manager Chris Dillon’s feud with the Police Department as the reason for Wagner’s arrest, which “could have been resolved as an ordinary administrative matter.”
Wagner, 48, of Pelham, was arrested Thursday morning, 18 months after the New Hampshire Attorney General announced an investigation into him and three other top-ranking Salem police officers following a Police Department audit.
Wagner was arraigned later Thursday and released on personal recognizance bail pending a future hearing.
Wagner faces a single count of tax fraud deriving from profits he earned from selling firearms in 2012 and 2013, according to court documents.
His attorney David Vicinanzo, of Nixon Peabody LLP, said in a statement “the single charge involves a disputed tax amount of a few thousand dollars from seven years ago that could have been resolved as an ordinary administrative matter.”
Wagner is in end-stage kidney failure and in imminent need of a transplant, according to the attorney’s statement.
“Capt. Wagner is proud of his record of honorable police service. He and his family look forward to his vindication,” Vicinanzo said.
The indictment alleges that in December 2012 and January 2013, Wagner bought approximately 36 assault rifles from the Sig Sauer Academy in Epping and re-sold them in 2013 for a profit of more than $33,000.
His is accused of purposely omitting the profit from his 2013 tax return. The tax return in question was electronically filed in New Hampshire and processed at an IRS service center in Andover, Massachusetts.
Wagner used a 25% discount that Sig Sauer offered law enforcement officers, which increased his profit, and directed a subordinate police officer to buy an assault rifle for him after Sig Sauer stopped giving Wagner the law enforcement discount.
The indictment further alleges that Wagner overstated his deductions in his 2013 tax return by falsely claiming more than $10,000 in reimbursed expenses for police equipment, ammunition and firearms.
The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $100,000.
Wagner has been a member of the Salem Police Department for 20 years, during which he also served on the regional SWAT team and as a firearms instructor.
His attorney describes him as “a strong supporter of citizens’ Second Amendment rights,” and that Wagner has “engaged in his firearms hobby responsibly and lawfully through federal firearms license holders.”
“A political feud between Salem’s Town Manager and Police Department led to an investigation into the department that produced no evidence of wrongdoing by Capt. Wagner,” Vicinanzo said.
“Instead of closing the matter, the authorities have now demonized Capt. Wagner’s firearms hobby and Second Amendment rights.”
Wagner is the second of four officers investigated by the New Hampshire Attorney General to be arrested.
The other is Sgt. Michael Verrocchi, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and disobeying a police officer dating back to a 2012 incident.
A judge has spent several weeks considering a motion to dismiss the case. A ruling was not made at the time of this article's publication.
Two other officers still under investigation by the Attorney General are former Deputy Chief Rob Morin and former Chief Paul Donovan. The circumstances of those investigations have not been made public. Both are now retired.